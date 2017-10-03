You look like you could use an Independence Day meat delivery

Because they heart America, Luke's Local -- purveyor of local, artisanal meals -- is doing a special 4th of July menu right now. They're delivering a la cart eats or everything-included kits that serve 7-8 people, and feature 2lbs of house-ground burger mix, 1lb of 4505 Meats' hot dogs and buns, Rumiano cheddar (8oz), hamburger buns by Marla Bakery, Luke's Loaded Potato Salad (40oz), garlic and dill pickles by Paulie's Pickling (1qt Mason jar), corn on the cob (eight), little gem lettuce, Early Girl tomatoes, and red onion.
Just order by midnight on Sunday to get your goods by July 1-2.