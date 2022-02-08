17 of the Sexiest Restaurants in San Francisco for a Romantic Date Night

Spruce is a bit of an anomaly in San Francisco in that it’s one of only a handful of restaurants where you’ll see people wearing formal jackets, dresses, and heels. That’s certainly in large part because of its location in Presidio Heights, just blocks away from multimillion-dollar mansions, but also because of the elegant space with its dark wood, studded leather chairs, and cathedral-style ceilings. And while Spruce is definitely popular with an older crowd, it’s still a great place to go on a date when you want to ensure more dates with that special someone happen in the future. Still, getting to know each other? Find a spot in the lounge where you can order from a limited menu that features two of our favorite dishes at the restaurant: a burger on a housemade English muffin and a French omelet with mornay, kale, and brie.

How to book: Walk-ins are welcome (bar seating is first-come, first-served), but reservations are recommended for the dining room. You can make them online.