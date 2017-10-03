Despite the fact that there are THOUSANDS of restaurants in San Francisco, the same handful end up getting alllll of the media love. And yeah, Flour + Water is The Best, as is Boulevard, and Zuni, and Nopa. But there are other Also-The Best restaurants that are more than deserving of some ink.
So, we're gonna give it to 'em -- we came up with this list of the 19 most underrated restaurants in San Francisco, none of which appear on the San Francisco Chronicle’s just-released Top 100 Restaurants list or Eater’s Essential 38. And no, we’re not saying those publications aren’t recommending superb destinations -- it’s just, do you need another list telling you to go to The Slanted Door?
Bar Crudo
Western Addition
What you’re getting: Crudo Sampler; Uni Avocado Toast; Seafood Chowder
Happy hour is always bumping at Bar Crudo (who doesn’t want $6 glasses of drinkable wine paired with $1, yes, ONE DOLLAR oysters and addictive jalapeño-marinated mussels?), but amidst the happy hour daze, we forget that Bar Crudo after 6:30pm is as strong a seafood-devoted restaurant operation as there is in San Francisco. A little cuteness disappeared six years ago when Bar Crudo moved to these digs from the Stockton Tunnel top, but it's still on top of the raw- and cooked-fish game -- during and after happy hour.
Borobudur
Tenderloin
What you’re getting: Rijsttafel
Don’t try pronouncing it, just order it. A rijsttafel (or “rice table dinner”) is a dizzying feast of small dishes, each more captivating than the next, from the vegetables with peanut sauce to the robust Sumatran beef stew rendang. It’s easily one of the wisest investments of $30 around. Or just go à la carte with Indonesian classics like nasi goreng and incomparable fried tripe babat goreng. My sister-in-law was born in Jakarta and when she first started dating my brother, she took him to Borobudur for a crash course on what Indonesian food really is. That's just how real-deal this place is.
Bouche
Union Square/Lower Nob Hill
What you’re getting: Wagyu sirloin with bone marrow jus; lots of French wine
Really? A French restaurant around Union Square is underrated? Aren’t those faux bistros meant for clueless tourists and post-shopping power ladies-who-lunch lunches? Yes, and also turns-out-no. From the late-night hours and glasses always full of French wine approved by French drinkers, to the not-fussy, not-cliché cooking and never-ending charm of proprietor Guillaume Issaverdens, Paris envies our having Bouche. Really, it does. And wouldn’t you know, that aforementioned original Bar Crudo space is now... Bouche. What a great, small world.
Serpentine
Dogpatch
What you’re getting: Prather Ranch Burger; pan-seared chicken livers
Serpentine emerged quietly on the dining map long before the Dogpatch was on the cool kids culture map. The Prather Ranch burger is... just... wow... plus the cocktails are beautiful, the globe-trotting food (courtesy of Deepak Kaul) never fails to entertain or be overly complex, and brunch still draws cross-city crowds for more than just the constant sunshine in this corner of the city. A neighborhood builder AND a destination-worthy restaurant? Yes, please.
Boulibar
Embarcadero
What you’re getting: Mezze; Musa pizza
While the tourists make a meal of Ferry Building samples and the Zagat-toting crowd fills up at The Slanted Door (because that’s what they’re told), you'll be kicking it with Amaryll Schwertner, and her consistently underrated little bowls of mezze and rustic Mediterranean-Middle Eastern dishes from the fireplace. Far-from-run-of-the-mill pizzas at lunch are always a hit, and don’t you dare leave without picking up some canelés from the Boulette’s Larder to-go kiosk around the corner. Seriously dude. Don't.
Cassava
Outer Richmond
What you’re getting: Randwich!; Roasted Veggie Rice Bowl
We're only gonna let you in on this little secret if you promise you won’t tell too many friends about the Outer Richmond’s all-day superstar; the tiny space already fills regularly to capacity. Run by an adorable husband and wife team, you could easily eat all three meals a day here -- a proper Japanese breakfast to start the day followed by a killer Roasted Veggie Rice Bowl with basil pesto for lunch (with egg!), then dinner of House Smoked Ocean Trout and porchetta paired with Daiginjo sake -- every day and be beyond content. If you're looking for underrated brunch, head here, too, where the lines would be two-hours long if you dropped this spot in the Mission.
1601 Bar & Kitchen
SoMa
What you’re getting: Lamb and Pork Meatballs; House-Smoked Salmon
Quick: name a Sri Lankan dish. Annnnd time. Luckily, Brian Fernando’s “short eats” menu is here to sorta educate you -- it's really more modern Californian with Sri Lankan sprinkled in, like with the harsh-sounding, not-harsh-tasting Crispy Okra and Desiccated Coconut, and maybe the city’s premier version of meatballs. The restaurant is kind of in a no-man’s land part of SoMa. The eating, however, is far from lost. Just try sharing the smoked salmon.
Contigo
Noe Valley
What you’re getting: Sardine and Avocado Toast; Seasonal Coca Flatbread
I know people who've moved to Noe Valley partly for the urban-suburb vibe and partly to be within walking distance to Brett Emerson’s Sardine and Avocado Toast -- the tapas dish to end all tapas dishes. Every night feels like a delicious party -- party because of the Sherry and Cava, delicious because of the superb Madrid specialty of wood oven-blasted tripe with chorizo and chickpeas. Small plates and tapas are all the rage these days, but Contigo perfected the art long, long before everyone decided to do away with individual entrées.
Gallardo's
Mission
What you’re getting: Birria; menudo
The Chron's Top 100 features two Mexican restaurants within San Francisco (four if you factor in two Nopalito locations and the fact that Mamacita/Padrecito are different places). Back in the old days, La Taqueria would be the token burrito/taco parlor on the list and still deserves all of its local and national accolades. But really, just two?? So let’s start with the new, year-old location of the veteran classic Gallardo's. There's nothing glitzy about the atmosphere or cooking, which's fine since you’re just here to eat enchiladas and burritos on weekdays, and menudo and birria soups during weekend brunch.
Plin
Mission
What you’re getting: Cold spaghetti; scallops & soppressata
As the fourth generation of one of San Francisco’s grand ol’ dynasties, Alexander Alioto is a titan with pasta in his hands. You’d starch out after a while, if not for the scallops surf and turf with Fra’ Mani Soppressata and squid ink agnolotti. Alioto also does cold spaghetti (whoa) and seafood lasagna, which before Plin, was unheard of. At least once, try the steal of a three-course, $46 dinner weeknights, where you basically can order anything, and pair it with some of the most thoughtful cocktails in the Mission. The fact that Plin is never even thrown in the Flour + Water/SPQR/Cotogna/A16 Cal-Ital conversation just isn’t right.
Radio Africa & Kitchen
Bayview
What you’re getting: Grilled Leg of Lamb
We’d be remiss to talk about the Bayview’s game-changing dining room without a brief synopsis of its visionary creator and chef, Eskender Aseged. He’s a native Ethiopian who worked in the front and back of the house of several acclaimed San Francisco restaurants before launching his Radio Africa pop-ups. This is why it’s important to acknowledge pop-ups, food trucks, and other non-traditional restaurant molds. Aseged had a brilliant talent and idea -- he just needed the time and resources for it to grow. Fast forward and here we are now with his always-vibrant recipes, from fragrant saffron prawns to berbere-dusted flank steak. Practically single-handedly, he is lifting up a challenged part of the city and opening our collective eyes to a new continent’s worth of eating.
Red Dog
SoMa
What you’re getting: Red Dog Butcher’s Plate; Pan Roasted Mary’s Half Chicken with sumac yogurt
Lauren Kiino built her reputation at the Ferry Building’s Il Cane Rosso for almost-Zuni-level roasted chicken and a blockbuster egg salad sandwich. Her grown-up, deftly executed cooking at Red Dog shows her real cooking chops. Some dishes seem Chez Panisse Californian, others look towards Asia, many would be at home in Notting Hill gastropubs, and a few might borrow from Middle Eastern cookbooks. Regardless of geography, the charcuterie and terrines made in-house spread on beer bread, followed by roast chicken and a still-under-the-obsessed-burger-hounds'-radar hamburger will open some eyes. And mouths. If only restaurants like this in SOMA sprouted up as often as a $5,000-a-month lofts...
St. Vincent
Mission
What you’re getting: Sansho pepper-spiced chicken wings; wine
Of all the places on this list, St. Vincent is by far and away the most egregious media omission. It's wine-focused (get wine, lots of it), but you could dine with sparkling water on duck liver toast and viciously umami-strong koji pork belly and leave thinking this place is more deserving than 75% of longtime SF Chronicle critic Mike Bauer’s picks. Oh, and if you thought cocktails or beer were threatening the relationship of food and wine, come here. The marriage has never been stronger with owner and former Quince sommelier David Lynch's wine list.
Sons & Daughters/Sweet Woodruff
TenderNob
What you’re getting: Tasting menu at S&D; Cheesy Pretzel & Veggie Melt at SW
Working for a local news radio station in 2010, I interviewed two unknown chefs: Matt McNamara and Teague Moriarty. At the time, they said they wanted to make enjoyable, seasonal, ingredient-driven cooking in a kind of sketchy area. Fast forward to right now and they’ve got a growing empire: a Michelin star, an 83-acre Santa Cruz Mountains farm, they bake some fascinating bread, and their $115 tasting menu is the most “affordable” of the city’s innovative destination dining rooms. If lunch near Union Square is ever a question, the casual Sweet Woodruff (where you practically eat in the kitchen) should always be the answer.
Terra Cotta Warrior
Outer Sunset
What you’re getting: Shaanxi Mian-Pi with Sesame Sauce; Pita Bread Soaked in Lamb Soup
Ever wanted to dine on the fresh, knife-cut noodles the Shaanxi Province and Xi’an are celebrated in China for? Well, you will now: having had a version of sesame mian-pi in the shadow of the Drum and Bell Towers in Xi’an a year ago, there's no doubt Terra Cotta Warrior makes the superior version. Whoa what a noodle dish. In a city with more than just a few Chinese restaurants, nobody knows much about this particular regional cuisine. Time to get educated.
20th Century Café
Hayes Valley
What you’re getting: Linzertorte; bagel with smoked salmon
Hayes Valley isn’t exactly a grand European capital setting, but we can work with it, especially for this immaculate café that literally could've been a set for a scene in The Third Man. Michelle Polzine’s parade of never-too-sweet, never-not-satisfying Sacher tortes, linzertortes, and Russian honey cakes are all musts, and don’t underestimate the savory items in the midst of the pastries. Your long-lost search for a bona fide homemade bagel ends here.
Una Pizza Napoletana
SoMa
What you’re getting: Filetti with cherry tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella
Just stop it now. The competition begins for the pizzaiolo SILVER medal because Anthony Mangieri and this strictly pizza-only establishment (get your salad elsewhere!) are already doing the best pie in the ENTIRE STATE and tied for best in the West with a certain chef in Phoenix. If we were ever gonna make New York jealous about a pizza here, this would be our only shot at it.
Wexler’s
FiDi
What you’re getting: BBQ Scotch Eggs
Just go to Sacramento St now and get the rotating, never-disappointing plate of pork. Cool? Cool. Chef Charlie Kleinman is an imaginative master of smoke, but isn't necessarily limited to BBQ in discipline, which means a menu filled with stuff like BBQ Scotch Eggs filled with burnt ends, paired with owner Matt Wexler’s eyebrow-raising Smoked Manhattan.
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.
Trevor Felch is a restaurants writer for SF Weekly and a contributing editor for Vino 24/7. Follow him on Twitter @TrevorFelch.
-
1. Bar Crudo655 Divisadero St, San Francisco
-
2. Borobudur700 Post St, San Francisco
-
3. Bouche603 Bush St, San Francisco
-
4. Boulibar1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
-
5. Cassava3519 Balboa St, San Francisco
-
6. 1601 Bar & Kitchen1601 Howard St, San Francisco
-
7. Contigo1320 Castro St, San Francisco
-
8. Gallardo's3248 18th St, San Francisco
-
9. Plin280 Valencia St, San Francisco
-
10. Radio Africa & Kitchen4800 3rd St, San Francisco
-
11. Red Dog Restaurant & Bar303 2nd St, San Francisco
-
12. St. Vincent1270 Valencia St, San Francisco
-
13. Serpentine2495 3rd St, San Francisco
-
14. Sons & Daughters780 Bush St, San Francisco
-
15. Sweet Woodruff798 Sutter St, San Francisco
-
16. Terra Cotta Warrior2555 Judah St, San Francisco
-
17. 20th Century Cafe198 Gough St, San Francisco
-
18. Una Pizza Napoletana210 11th St., San Francisco
-
19. Wexler's568 Sacramento St, San Francisco
If Nopa made the Divisadero neighborhood what it is today, Bar Crudo solidified its status as a golden dining destination. For over a decade, Bar Crudo has been serving up a seriously good happy hour and dinner that’s ideal for family visits. It’s perpetually packed and one of the city’s most underrated restaurants, with a bumping happy hour that features dollar oysters, fish tacos, and sumptuous seafood chowder. Don’t miss the crudo sampler, uni avocado toast, and lobster burrata salad at this small restaurant that packs a punch.
Borobudur is totally legit. Order the rijsttafel. Don’t try pronouncing it, just order it. A rijsttafel (or “rice table dinner”) is a dizzying feast of small dishes, each more captivating than the next from the vegetables with peanut sauce to the robust Sumatran beef stew rendang. It’s easily one of the wisest investments of $30 around. Or just go à la carte with Indonesian classics like nasi goreng and incomparable fried tripe babat goreng. Seriosuly, this place is the real deal.
Upping the French ante in Fanny-Packs-and-Cameras Square starting tomorrow, rustic, two-tiered Bouche sports a festive boar head, is located next to Tunnel Top, and'll serve up fare (from a former Coi kitchen-minder) like Red Wine Beef Cheek Stew and Pork Loin w/ Black Olive Marmalade, which oughta give your belly some extra Paddington.
While the tourists make a meal of Ferry Building samples and the Zagat-toting crowd fills up at The Slanted Door (because that’s what they’re told), you'll be kicking it with Amaryll Schwertner, and her consistently underrated little bowls of mezze and rustic Mediterranean-Middle Eastern dishes from the fireplace. Far-from-run-of-the-mill pizzas at lunch are always a hit, and don’t you dare leave without picking up some canelés from the Boulette’s Larder to-go kiosk around the corner. Seriously dude. Don't.
We're only gonna let you in on this little secret if you promise you won’t tell too many friends about this Outer Richmond all-day superstar; the tiny space already fills regularly to capacity. Run by an adorable husband and wife team, you could easily eat all three meals a day here -- a proper Japanese breakfast to start the day followed by a killer roasted veggie rice bowl with basil pesto for lunch (with egg!), then dinner of house smoked ocean trout and porchetta paired with Daiginjo sake -- every day and be beyond content. If you're looking for underrated brunch, head here, too, where the lines would be two hours long if you dropped this spot in the Mission.
1601 Bar & Kitchen is an underrated restaurant serving an underrated cuisine. Located in a no-man's land part of SOMA, it specializes in "contemporary" Sri Lankan food, which means you'll find dishes that are kind of French, kind of American, and kind of Indian, like house-smoked salmon with creme fraiche and turmeric gel. The menu changes nightly but trust us, the food is good.
Contigo's a casually mod, way-authentic Spanish joint w/ two comfy stool-lined bars, a redwood two-/four-top-spotted dining room, and back patio w/ an herb garden.
The Chron's Top 100 features two Mexican restaurants within San Francisco (four if you factor in two Nopalito locations and the fact that Mamacita/Padrecito are different places). Back in the old days, La Taqueria would be the token burrito/taco parlor on the list and still deserves all of its local and national accolades. But really, just two?? So let’s recognize the veteran classic Gallardo's. There's nothing glitzy about the atmosphere or cooking, which's fine since you’re just here to eat enchiladas and burritos on weekdays, and menudo and birria soups during weekend brunch.
Plin is all about the seafood, but there's not one thing on the menu that feels traditional or expected, which explains why two of the sections are named "Explore" and "Discover". Like any Italian restaurant, Plin has an extensive wine list, but there is also a focus on cocktails and a full bar.
Opening tomorrow, this brick-n-mortar incarnation of RA&K's one-time pop-up will offer an SF rarity: East African fare. Available in a large concrete-floored space w/ red cushioned wooden chairs, Simba-approved goodness will include an Ethiopian mushroom dish served with artichoke-tomato confit salsa, saffron prawns w/ a sea urchin hot chili paste & long beans, and roasted leg of lamb with summer vegetable ratatouille.
This massive 120-seat resto and bar features a full cocktail menu, and serves brunch, lunch, AND dinner to the masses. And if you wanna go for one of their signature eats, try the Crispy Pork Trotter Burger, which uses a fried pigs-feet patty and is topped off with pickled red cabbage.
This drinkery features both traditional wine bar food, like cheese plates, as well as traditional bar food. They also specialize in wine and have a list of more than 100 types that will cost you less than a Franklin a piece.
Serpentine (sister to Slow Club) in Dogpatch offers a relaxed escape from the trendy dining scene prevalent throughout the rest of the city. Brunch will stuff you full of blue crab Benedict, polenta and eggs, and buckwheat pancakes, and when the sun goes down, enjoy a killer burger, braised rabbit pappardelle, or lamb shoulder roulade. Quality cocktails come easy and well-crafted without the long wait time.
This Michelin starred, petite neighborhood resto in Nob Hill offers a small but impressive array of California inspired cuisine from a trio of friends-- all under 30 -- who own and operate the restaurant. Great for date night, Sons & Daughters' cozy ambiance and refined fare are sure to impress. If you're looking to go all out, try the tasting menu. The seven-course feast, peppered with ome extra amuse bouche and bread courses along the way, including appetizer dishes before each main course, may be a bit steep, price-wise (it rings in at $115 per person), but knowing that all of the ingredients on your plate are locally sourced from Sons & Daughters' farm in Santa Cruz helps make the price tag a bit easier to swallow.
Opening today and backed by the guys behind Sons & Daughters, Lower Nob Hill's Sweet Woodruff is a weathered-looking takeout lunch spot that's about 75% open kitchen and 25% restaurant, ambianced by cured meat photography and a reclaimed oak counter with 10 stools, though unlike with some greasier spots, that won't also be what you take over the hour after lunch.
Ever wanted to dine on the fresh knife cut noodles the Shaanxi province and Xi’an are celebrated in China for? Well, you will now: Having had a version of sesame mian-pi in the shadow of the Drum and Bell Towers in Xi’an a year ago, there's no doubt Terra Cotta Warrior makes the superior version. Whoa what a noodle dish. In a city with more than just a few Chinese restaurants, nobody knows much about this particular regional cuisine. Time to get educated.
Hayes Valley isn’t exactly a grand European capital setting but we can work with it, especially for this immaculate café that literally could've been a set for a scene in The Third Man. Michelle Polzine’s parade of never-too-sweet, never-not-satisfying Sacher tortes, linzertortes, and Russian honey cake are all musts, and don’t underestimate the savory items in the midst of the pastries. Your long lost search for a bonafide homemade bagel ends here.
The first thing you need to know about Una Pizza Napoletana is that it only sells pizza. Pizzamaker Anthony Mangieri set up this SOMA power-house after conquering New York and New Jersey, and his 12-inch personal pies consistently rank on San Francisco's top pizza lists. The Apollonia, named after his daughter, is topped with eggs, parmigiano reggiano, buffalo mozzarella, salami, basil, garlic, sea salt, and black pepper. It's downright amazing, but it's only available on Saturdays.
Chef Charlie’s barbecue at Wexler’s is quite simply some of the most notable smoked meat not just in our city, but anywhere in this country. It’s a polished, sophisticated restaurant with the soul of an Arthur Bryant’s or Kreuz Market.