Thomas Keller fried chicken, available to-go yet again

If there's one thing every Napa wine bus needs, it's, like, eight bathrooms. But if there's another, it's to-go buttermilk fried chicken made by Thomas Keller. To wit: just re-opened Addendum, which's once again boxing up both crispy and BBQ'd birds Thursdays through Saturdays at the parklet stall next to Ad Hoc.
1. Addendum 6476 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
