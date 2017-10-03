Food & Drink

Time your next trip to Healdsburg with these awesome Spoonbar events

Published On 11/12/2014
h2hotel

There's no snow in Tahoe yet, but you still need to escape the city on the weekends, which means you should definitely plan a trip to Sonoma, the perfect mini-vacay for a few reasons:

1. It's not as crowded or touristy as Napa
2. But it still has lots of wine
3. And beer!
4. Also, these super-fun events are happening at Spoonbar, one of the best bar/restaurants in Healdsburg

Spoonbar!

Cider tasting

When: Sunday, November 16th at 3pm
This one's coming up fast, but is not to be missed. Bite Hard Cider, Tilted Shed, and Sonoma Cider Company will all be at Spoonbar, pouring their local apple-ales while telling their stories and discussing their production methods. There will be small bites to snack on as well (and in case you forgot, we raved about Bite Hard in our recent Mendocino Drinking Guide).
Price: $20/person

Spoonbar!

Thanksgiving dinner

When: Thursday, November 27th from 3:30-9:30pm
You know what sucks? Cooking Thanksgiving dinner. The trips to the grocery store, the prep work, the endless hours spent in the kitchen not drinking. And then, after all of that, you still have to clean it up. Let Spoonbar do all of the hard work for you with their four-course Thanksgiving feast.
Price: $65/person

Spoonbar!

7x7: Seven Feasts of Fishes

When: December 18th-24th
Each night, for seven straight days in December, Chef Louis Maldonado (you remember him from Top Chef) will create a different five-course menu that features seven different types of seafood. It's an annual tradition at Spoonbar that you don't want to miss.
Price: $78/person OR for $350 you can get a room at the h2hotel, dinner for two, and breakfast the next day. So probably choose that option.

h2hotel

New Year's Eve seven-course dinner

When: December 31st
Celebrate surviving 2014 with a totally decadent, seven-course dinner that includes sashimi, scallops, roasted beef ribeye, and lots more deliciousness. There will be pre-dinner drinks and canapés and a post-dinner DJ for dancing (which can all be enjoyed while sipping cocktails from Spoonbar's epic drink menu, of course).
Price: $135/person OR check out h2hotel's New Year's party package.

Daisy Barringer

1. Spoonbar 219 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448 (Napa Sonoma)

With Spoonbar, the wine country's got a Bourbon & Branch-caliber cocktail bar, with libations by Tara Heffernon (of Chalk Hill Winery & Dry Creek Kitchen); it occupies the ground floor of Healdsburg's ultra-green h2hotel, with a 16ft bar that's bathed in natural light, plus an adjoining lobby lounge that's lit by a fireplace, though you'll find there are plenty of other places to get lit.

