Time your next trip to Healdsburg with these awesome Spoonbar events

There's no snow in Tahoe yet, but you still need to escape the city on the weekends, which means you should definitely plan a trip to Sonoma, the perfect mini-vacay for a few reasons:
1. It's not as crowded or touristy as Napa
2. But it still has lots of wine
3. And beer!
4. Also, these super-fun events are happening at Spoonbar, one of the best bar/restaurants in Healdsburg
Cider tasting
When: Sunday, November 16th at 3pm
This one's coming up fast, but is not to be missed. Bite Hard Cider, Tilted Shed, and Sonoma Cider Company will all be at Spoonbar, pouring their local apple-ales while telling their stories and discussing their production methods. There will be small bites to snack on as well (and in case you forgot, we raved about Bite Hard in our recent Mendocino Drinking Guide).
Price: $20/person
Thanksgiving dinner
When: Thursday, November 27th from 3:30-9:30pm
You know what sucks? Cooking Thanksgiving dinner. The trips to the grocery store, the prep work, the endless hours spent in the kitchen not drinking. And then, after all of that, you still have to clean it up. Let Spoonbar do all of the hard work for you with their four-course Thanksgiving feast.
Price: $65/person
7x7: Seven Feasts of Fishes
When: December 18th-24th
Each night, for seven straight days in December, Chef Louis Maldonado (you remember him from Top Chef) will create a different five-course menu that features seven different types of seafood. It's an annual tradition at Spoonbar that you don't want to miss.
Price: $78/person OR for $350 you can get a room at the h2hotel, dinner for two, and breakfast the next day. So probably choose that option.
New Year's Eve seven-course dinner
When: December 31st
Celebrate surviving 2014 with a totally decadent, seven-course dinner that includes sashimi, scallops, roasted beef ribeye, and lots more deliciousness. There will be pre-dinner drinks and canapés and a post-dinner DJ for dancing (which can all be enjoyed while sipping cocktails from Spoonbar's epic drink menu, of course).
Price: $135/person OR check out h2hotel's New Year's party package.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she has never stayed in a more comfortable bed than the one at h2hotel. And she's slept in a lot of beds. (!?!) Follow her on Twitter @daisy.
