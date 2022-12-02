The Ultimate Napa Valley Dining Guide

Thomas Keller is kind of the man when it comes to Napa, which makes it hard to decide which of his concepts to recommend. And while we fully support going big whenever possible (heard of a little restaurant called The French Laundry?), we’re a little bit obsessed with Ad Hoc, his more casual but still mind-blowingly delicious love letter to masterfully executed American comfort fare. The four-course menu changes daily, is served family style, and kind of feels like what a best-of-all-worlds family dinner should be, if one of your family members happened to be one of the best chefs in the world—with the best fried chicken you’ve ever had. Addendum, which offers lunch to go and in the garden, closes for the winter, but when warm weather returns to the valley be sure to add it to your must-visit list.

How to book: Reservations are available online.