The Michelin-Starred Team Behind SingleThread Debuts New Sonoma Hotspot

This week brings with it the opening of Little Saint, the second restaurant from the Michelin-starred team behind SingleThread, transforming the former SHED space into an expansive, one-stop shop for food, music, and community hangouts in the heart of Healdsburg.

The opening represents a collaboration between SingleThread partners Kyle and Katina Connaughton and Tony Greenberg, in addition to building owners Jeff and Laurie Ubben, building director Jenny Hess, and designer and partner Ken Fulk. Fulk is also the founder of Saint Joseph's Arts Society, a San Francisco-based nonprofit with a mission to promote the importance of arts and culture in the Bay Area and beyond.

St. Joseph’s serves as the benefactor of Little Saint, as well as its core inspiration—as avid supporters of St. Joseph’s cause, the Ubben family was compelled to create a Sonoma County branch of the foundation to bring music, arts, food and wine to the community under one roof. Together with Fulk, they found that home within the walls that formerly housed SHED, a 10,000-square-foot space that features a sprawling open-floor plan across two levels.