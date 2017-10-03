6 new menus from 6 San Francisco favorites

San Francisco Sure, you might not be able to to teach an old dog new tricks, but no one ever said anything about an old... restaurant! To wit: here are six insanely good-sounding, completely brand-new food and drink menus from some of your favorite SF spots.
Trick Dog: The city's (arguably, we guess) best cocktail bar has rolled out yet another ingenious new menu (with drinks on postcards of destination tourist spots around the city, like The Painted Ladies or Sutro Baths), which features three kinds of rum, Sightglass Coffee (?!), grapefruit, fenugreek, and lime. Continue Reading
The Residence: The guy behind Wesburger has brought in his brother to start a new pop-up on Tuesdays from 6-10pm. Like the burger pop-up, they'll be slinging a differently themed fried chicken offering (along with chicharrones starters) every week, including Southern-fried birds w/ pimento mac 'n cheese and fried okra w/ remoulade.
Marla Bakery: Marla Bakery's new dinner menu is also its FIRST dinner menu -- they just added after-work hours (Thurs-Sat, 5:30-9:30pm) where they'll feature delectables like pork chops with bulgur wheat and sautéed king trumpet pioppini mushrooms, plus Sunday family dinners -- a prix fixe setup that starts at 6pm, where everyone is supposed to sit down and share. So basically, the opposite of actual family dinners.
The Willows: This awesome SOMA bar and pub just rolled out an almost-literally unbelievable Sat-Sun brunch menu with the likes of pork belly donuts, sausage waffles on a stick, and Cap'n Crunch peanut butter chocolate mousse pancakes -- which you'll wanna down with your own creation at the build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.
South: Charles Phan's restaurant at SFJazz has decided to go even further South, all the way to Mexico, which means chipotle shrimp w/ citrus sopes, toasted garlic & crema, or pork in salsa verde with pinquito beans, turnips, and purslane.
Rye Project: The owner of 1058 Hoagie has decided to turn his once-a-week, Jewish deli, in-store pop-up into the store, and renamed 1058 Hoagie "Rye Project". That means a new everyday menu of traditional Jewish deli meats (which they swear you won't beat) served on rye bread imported from Detroit (the owner's hometown), along with sandwiches made on par-baked NYC bagels that're shipped to the store.
Brought to you by The Bon Vivants, Trick Dog in The Mission's a marble- and steel-adorned cocktailery serving drinks from a Pantone-inspired menu with names from favorite song titles, along with bar bites like beer nuts, pickles, and cracklins.
Smokey lil' Amber's morphed into The Residence, a nostalgia-tinged watering hole bedecked with faux Zebra-upholstered chairs, dark wood paneling, and "luscious jewel-toned drapes and fabrics".
Offering regional and rare beers, The Willows is a favorite for locals and San Francisco transplants alike. Throw in some lamb sliders, maple bourbon-glazed pork belly donuts, and a bottomless mimosa brunch deal, and it's a surprise this space is able to maintain its relaxed atmosphere. Complete with a craft beer room and tucked-away booths, The Willows is a perfect place for a date or a chill night with friends.
Located at the SF Jazz Center in Hayes Valley, this joint offers tropical mixed drinks and rustic and authentic Mexican fare like chipotle shrimp w/ citrus sopes, toasted garlic & crema, or pork in salsa verde with pinquito beans, turnips, and purslane.
Deli Board’s Adam Mesnick brings Old World Jewish deli favorites to SoMa's Rye Project. The small deli has a short menu of tried-and-true lunch classics, with just a bit of updating. Nosh on a bagel with lox, cream cheese, pickled onions, cucumber, and sprouts, or experience the sheer bliss of a true Chicago-style hot dog with sport peppers, pickle, relish, onion, celery salt, onion, mustard, and absolutely no ketchup.
Marla fills more than one niche -- show up for coffee and a donut in the morning, or come in at night for dinner options like pork chops with bulgur wheat and sautéed king trumpet pioppini mushrooms. We highly recommend Marla's to anyone who is looking for a cute place to eat outside.