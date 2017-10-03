Food & Drink

Salami and manchego tarts in Nob Hill

By Published On 04/09/2013 By Published On 04/09/2013
Ham and salami sandwich at Flour + Co

Trending

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

related

The Real-Life Shooting Behind That Crazy 'American Horror Story: Cult' Scene

related

Twitter Is Making a Major Change and People Are Not Having It

If, unlike the guy who sold it for ONE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS, you're still bummed about La Boulange going corporate, hike on over to Flour + Co: a sort of pre-corporate version of LB from their former director of ops, who's opened a cheerful spot with bright blue and white walls, seating for 16..

... and little ingredient mascots who look so happy to be baked into your bread

This place is open crazypantsshirtandjacket early (630a) and thus is armed with breakfastables ranging from cinnamon rolls and coffee cake to a daily changing egg pie

And since they stay open 'til 730p, you've got exactly... carry the four... and then divide the... 13hrs (math!) to eat that sandwich pictured at the beginning, savory tarts (manchego and salami), and even more pie, but this time of the delicious chicken pot variety

Oh, and of course they've got coffee. Stumptown is served all day in these cute widdle guys who look almost as happy as the dude who sold La Boulange to Starbucks for allllll the money.

Flour + Co's mascots
Pastries at Flour + Co
Chicken pot pie at Flour + Co
Coffee cups at Flour + Co
1. Flour + Co 1030 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109 (Nob Hill)

With locations in San Francisco and Berkeley, you can get delicious baked goods on both sides of the Bay. Savory or sweet, light breakfast or hearty meal -- Flour + Co has got you covered with all-natural and organic ingredients. There’s no wrong way to visit this bakery, but try a pot pie, lemon cookie, or homemade muffin with a drip coffee to start your day right.

Stuff You'll Like