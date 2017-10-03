Salami and manchego tarts in Nob Hill

If, unlike the guy who sold it for ONE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS, you're still bummed about La Boulange going corporate, hike on over to Flour + Co: a sort of pre-corporate version of LB from their former director of ops, who's opened a cheerful spot with bright blue and white walls, seating for 16..
With locations in San Francisco and Berkeley, you can get delicious baked goods on both sides of the Bay. Savory or sweet, light breakfast or hearty meal -- Flour + Co has got you covered with all-natural and organic ingredients. There’s no wrong way to visit this bakery, but try a pot pie, lemon cookie, or homemade muffin with a drip coffee to start your day right.