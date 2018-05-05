Food & Drink

To-go goodness from District

Located just through District Oakland's back door (ew!), Carriage House is a lunchtime addition to the year-old whiskey bar (less ew!), aptly named considering it's located in an actual retired carriage house, complete with a no-longer-working hand-pulley elevator to the basement

Everything's made to go, including the Hispanic Mavericks fans-approved El Cubano (slow-roasted pork, country ham, Gruyere, chipotle aioli, pickle)..

... and this Buttermilk Fried Chicken with honey and Tabasco, served on an Acme bun that probably won't help you kill the Road Runner

Like your sammies much smaller? Check out the cornmeal fried oyster bocaditos (fancy for "sliders") with citrus slaw and Sriracha mayo, or opt for the braised oxtail

Oh, and if you don't feel like eating your lunch at your desk, they've kindly offered District's patio so you can enjoy it outside in the warm sun (or lukewarm overcast sky).

