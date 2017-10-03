Beer mussels and bike-delivered brews in a newspaper building

Set in a historic building in Oakland that used to house a newspaper until, well, you know, Tribune Tavern is a food-focused pub overseen by a chef who spent time at A16 and SPQR. Situated on the ground floor of the Tribune Tower, this wide-open space has seating for 178 (including 28 spots around a horseshoe-shaped bar) in an interior that feels early 1900s thanks to the original marble entryway & bar-top, a communal table made from old wheelbarrows found in the building (?), and tin roof tiles.
Set in a historic building in Oakland that used to house a newspaper until, well, you know, Tribune Tavern is a food-focused pub overseen by a chef who spent time at A16 and SPQR. Set on the ground floor of the Tribune Tower, this wide-open space has seating for 178 (including 28 spots around a horseshoe-shaped bar) in an interior that feels early 1900s thanks to the original marble entryway & bar-top, a communal table made from old wheelbarrows found in the building (?), and tin roof tiles.