Much like you right after leaving a liquor store, Juhu Beach Club is no longer located in a liquor store (!), having ditched their former SoMa pop-up in favor of a permanent home in the Temescal, complete with a six-seat bar, tables they sanded and treated themselves, and chairs from a bunch of places (incl. two actually from the owner's house).
The Best Indian Pizza You'll Ever Have
Lined with frilly pink wallpaper and framed Bollywood posters, this north Oakland restaurant juxtaposes a dolled-up atmosphere for its grungy menu of Indian street food-inspired food. Spiced up dishes like guju chili and manchurian cauliflower harken to authentic, lesser-known flavors native to India, while other items like Pav compare to familiar American sliders. Wine is on tap, but diners are encouraged to pair their savory meals with a glass of refreshing local beer.