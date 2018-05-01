Oakland's first-ever mac 'n cheese drive-thru

Because actually getting out of your car to sit in a restaurant is super taxing, Homeroom is saving you the energy with The Homeroom Drive-Thru, wherein you make your order via their app, pull up to the front of the restaurant in your Atlantis blue Chevy Equinox, and grab your mac 'n cheese from one of the Homeroom girls standing out front.
Mac & Cheese With Bell Pepper Bowls, Because Dishes Are the Worst
Dedicated to perfecting one of man's greatest foodstuffs, Homeroom is a mac & cheese joint decked out with wooden tables built from salvaged Sequoia High football bleachers and a chalkboard map of California. The kitchen rethinks the classic after-school dish with gourmet variations like Dungeness crab mac and Mac the Goat, which plays host to chèvre and scallions, and continues the trip down memory lane with comforting desserts like oversized homemade Oreos and decadent fudge brownies.