Food & Drink

A delicious lunch spot grows up

By Published On 02/21/2013 By Published On 02/21/2013

Guess what! Yes, chicken butt... but also, one of Oakland's great lunch spots with an also-great view has launched their dinner menu, complete with beef brisket and a meat-heavy Hunter's Plate that contains everything from Hungarian Kolbasz sausage to veal schnitzel a la Holstein.

1. Grand Lake Kitchen 576 Grand Lake Ave, Oakland, CA 94610

Guess what! Yes, chicken butt... but also, one of Oakland's great lunch spots with an also-great view has launched their dinner menu, complete with beef brisket and a meat-heavy Hunter's Plate that contains everything from Hungarian Kolbasz sausage to veal schnitzel a la Holstein.

Stuff You'll Like