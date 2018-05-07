Cracker crust pizzas and homemade ravioli in Oakland

Imported from the land of really confused husbands of congresswomen, Minneapolis-born Loring Cafe's an Oakland eat-and-drink-and-listen-to-music-ery with an interior that's sort of a cross between Narnia and the Shire, with just the right number of paintings featuring... martyred saints
The wallpaper's custom made, and features the writings, blueprints, and doodles of the owner, though, weirdly, no Stussies
Made from reclaimed brick (what now, reclaimed wood!), the entrance to the bathroom looks sorta like something outta Bilbo Baggins's abode
Due to legal technicalities this isn't a stage but a "raised display area" where they'll be "raised-displaying" live music acts during dinner and/or brunch
There's an eight-seat bar that currently just sells beer and wine but, much like you after work, will soon be featuring liquor
They handmake all their pasta, including this portobello-topped number with corn salsa
And this squid ink noodle plate with mussels, scallops, and saffron sauce
Their happy hour includes share-ables like this signature artichoke ramekin or cracker-crust pizzas, sure to barrel you over
And for mains you can grab a coffee-crusted lamb loin, with a wild mushroom risotto and raspberry/chipotle/burgundy demi-glace, or what happens to your eyes after a Striptease marathon.