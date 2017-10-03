Everywhere Worth Going To in Uptown Oakland

By the time you finish reading this, 735 quagillion awesome new spots will have opened in Uptown Oakland -- the neighborhood is that hot-hot-hot-fire right now, thanks to a restored and big-name-band-attracting Fox Theater and a historical Sears building that's being transformed into a tech and retail hub dubbed “Uptown Station." With so much going on there, it seemed like as good a time as any for a primer on all of Uptown Oakland's food/drink/fun awesome.
Duende
What you’re getting: Paella de carne
Food isn’t always sexy (despite what some food writers may say), but hot damn if Duende isn’t serving up sex on a platter. A paella platter, to be exact. The authentic Spanish flavors in this traditional dish get downright aphrodisiacal when you pair it with a Sherry flight, and if you’re lucky, a flamenco show in the event space upstairs. Olé, indeed.
Fauna
What you’re getting: Ginger Rogers & caramel pudding
When it comes to wetting your whistle, there’s literally something for everyone in Uptown. Dive bar? Check. Gay bar? Check. Hipster gastropub? Check, check, check. Cozy hunting-lodge-meets-art-deco-cocktail-lounge? Welcome to Fauna. Order the Ginger Rogers, a saucy mix of rum, lime, maple, and ginger with a rinse of mezcal and a sprinkle of cinnamon to finish it off. Of course, no trip to Fauna is complete without ordering the caramel pudding, so make sure you complete it.
SoleSpace
Oakland loves a good mixed-use business, and SoleSpace ticks several boxes. Although shoe store, art gallery, and community space may not sound like an obvious combination, somehow here, it all comes together seamlessly. Up front, there’s a killer collection of kicks with a focus on Vans and limited-edition sneakers. Toward the back, it’s an art gallery showcasing local artists’ work. And in the evenings and on weekends, SoleSpace converts to an event venue.
Belly Uptown
What you’re getting: The steak & eggs taco
The perfect pre-show dinner if you’re short on time and cash, Belly Uptown serves street tacos with a twist -- that twist being ingredients that you never thought of putting in a taco before, like kimchi, French fries, peanuts (not all together, of course, that’d just be anarchy). The steak & eggs taco is the stand-out on the menu: marinated steak, fries, aioli, and a perfectly fried egg to top it off. Strap on the feed bib; this is one sloppy-but-totally-worth-it taco.
Viscera
Opened in January 2015, Viscera is the new kid on the block, offering 3D-printed jewelry and a sleek line of monochromatic gear. Everything is made exclusively in the USA, and the 3D-printed jewelry is designed and made in-house, which means you can go to the store, watch their production process, and even customize your piece to be exactly what you want (Captain Planet rings!!!!!!). The future is now.
Hopscotch
What you’re getting: Maple Old Fashioned and buttermilk fried chicken
Honestly, you could get anything in this upscale diner with Japanese influences (an unlikely mix, but trust us, the results are incredible) and be totally satisfied. However, if we have to choose a favorite dish here, we’re going with the perfectly crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside fried chicken paired with the well-balanced, sweet & smoky Maple Old Fashioned.
The Legionnaire Saloon
What you're getting: Powers Irish whiskey & a pint of Guinness for $10 during happy hour
This two-story bar has basically everything you could ever want in a watering hole: eight beers on tap, three pinball machines, dice, a restored vintage 45 jukebox with a rotating selection of tunes that're hand-picked by local DJ's, actual DJs, live music, and a FOUR HOUR happy hour (4-8pm). Unless it's a Tuesday -- then it's All. Night. Long.
Feelmore Adult Gallery
Feelmore isn't your typical sex shop. From an extensive collection of vintage Playboys clearly donated by someone's (your?) dad, to a wide array of the latest toys and accessories, owner Nenna Feelmore has created a welcoming pleasure palace. Not only that, she’s a font of knowledge on the topic of sex education and ephemera, and puts a positive spin on all things that will get you off.
First Friday Art Murmur
This recurring event happens on, you guessed it, the first Friday of each month. Two events in one, the First Friday Art Murmur is one part street fair, one part art walk, and all parts Oakland. Galleries, shops, bars, and other businesses open their doors for a block party of epic proportions, anchored by Uptown’s thriving art scene. Start at Broadway and West Grand, then work your way up to 25th St and hang a right. Duck into one of the many galleries, grab a beer or a glass of wine, and browse your ass off.
Dogwood
What you’re getting: The Bees Knees and any of the grilled cheeses
This cozy corner bar is serving up Prohibition-style craft cocktails (get the Bees Knees, a sweet & sour gin confection) and gourmet grilled cheeses (get all of them, but especially any with truffle oil and/or whiskey bacon chutney), plus they have a meat counter in the corner of the bar. A meat counter. In the corner. Of the bar.
Stag's Lunchette
What you're getting: The pastrami Reuben
If Bar Dogwood is closed, just head down the street to its sister (brother? cousin? step mother? UNCLE TWICE REMOVED??) restaurant for some of the best sandwiches ever made on this planet. If you take away just one thing from this entire story, make it that you get the house-made porchetta. And also the house-made bagels. And definitely the house-cured bacon. And the house-made sour pickles. And all of the house-made sauces. Basically, you're going to eat here once and then dream about it every single day until you eat here again. Yeah. It's that good.
Xolo
What you're getting: The Danger Dog
Did we just tell you to order a hot dog at a Mexican restaurant? Uh, yeah, we did. Because this bacon-wrapped hot dog with mayonnaise, mustard, pinto beans, cheese, pickled jalapeños, and avocado is all wrapped in a flour tortilla like no other before it. Does it get more Mexican than that for hot dogs? We think not. Everything is made from scratch at this Mission-style taqueria, so you can't go wrong, but you're definitely also going to want to try the mini crispy churros. If it's warm enough (which it will be because: Oakland), take your food outside and enjoy it on the hidden back patio.
Woods Bar & Brewery
What you’re getting: Beer flight
After years of being hidden by hideous stucco, the original 1927 façade of the new home of Woods Bar & Brewery has been revealed, as has a collection of adventurous beers, most of which have been brewed on-site (there’s a 93-gallon, three-barrel brewery located above the storefront). Go with a flight, which will give you a selection of four 4oz pours for $12.
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
What you're getting: Chili cheese burger
The name really says it all for this spot with classic all-American diner food and punk rock flare (it's co-owned by Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt). Open from 7am to 1am every day of the week, RCFC serves everything from breakfast burritos to burgers. They also have a full bar (yes!), boozy milkshakes (The Malt Liquor is our favorite), and a secret entrance to the Fox (wait, what??).
Make Westing
What you’re getting: Garden Gimlet and habañero & cilantro-infused popcorn
Fresh with just a hint of sweetness, this green goddess is one of Make Westing’s signature cocktails. Pair it with their habañero & cilantro-infused popcorn and a game at the indoor bocce court (!!!), and you have yourself the makings of a perfect happy hour.
Two Jacks Denim
Inspired by Oakland’s Jack London, and Jack Kerouac, Two Jacks is a purveyor of “craft denim.” Everything you’ll find in this jeans emporium is US-made artisan selvage denim, meaning the fabrication is self-finished, meaning this is the good stuff, folks. Mostly dealing in men’s denim but carrying a small selection for women, this is the place to go when you want the perfect pair of artisanal jeans.
Umami Burger
What you're getting: The Throwback (two 3.5oz seared beef patties, white cheddar cheese, miso mustard, Umami ketchup, soy pickles, minced onions)
There are only four Umami Burgers in Northern California and one of them is in Uptown Oakland, so get your fix while you can. Really, you can't go wrong with any of the burgers at this chain where the beef is ground in-house, but we can't resist a double patty situation.
Cafe Van Kleef
What you’re getting: Greyhound
Old-school dives aren’t in shortage in Oakland, but our favorite is Café Van Kleef, not only for the greyhounds (which are made with freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice), but for the crazy, punk-rock, Grandma’s attic vibe the space gives off (once you go, you’ll know). Bonus: if you’re seeing a show at the Fox, show your ticket for $1 off drinks.
Also worth hitting up: just-opened Darling’s Elixirs (by the folks who brought you Bar Dogwood, and conveniently located directly next door to it) and Cathedral (scheduled to open summer 2015).
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.
Jennye Garibaldi is an award-winning writer & editor living in the Bay Area. When she's not creating content for outlets like Lonely Planet, Afar, and Out Magazine, you can find her eating, drinking & shopping her way around Oakland and San Francisco... all in the name of future research, of course. You can follow her on Twitter @jennyegee.
Daisy Barringer is the SF Editor for Thrillist and she has to admit she's starting to come around on Oakland. Even if it is all the way across the bay. Tweet her @daisy to tell her other places she needs to go.
-
1. Duende468 19th St, Oakland
-
2. Fauna1900 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
-
3. Belly Uptown1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
-
4. Hopscotch Restaurant & Bar1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
-
5. The Legionnaire Saloon2272 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
-
6. Dogwood1644 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
-
7. Stag's Lunchette362 17th St, Oakland
-
8. Xolo1916 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
-
9. Woods Bar & Brewery1701 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
-
10. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe1805 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
-
11. Make Westing1741 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
-
12. Umami Burger2100 Franklin St #2190, Oakland
-
13. Cafe Van Kleef1621 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
"Duende" means the spirit of passion in Spanish, and both the decor and cuisine at this stunning Uptown spot take that definition and run with it: the contemporary Spanish space sports chevron parquet floors, custom barstools and tables, and a soaring ceiling, setting a beautiful, intimate scene for an equally vibrant smattering of tapas, such as manteca colora (spicy pork rilettes) and bunuelos de queso (gruyere fritters). You can share these piquant dishes over a glass of wine or sherry from Duende's extensive selection. There are larger plates, too, like fideu caldosa: crispy rice-like noodles served in a pan with chicken, shrimp, and savory spices.
It's obviously owned by the same crew behind Flora (there's actually a door that connects the two) and looks sorta like the entryway to a hunting lodge. There're smaller taxidermied animal heads on the walls (gazelles, jackalopes, etc.), regal-looking alternating vertical stripes, and a King Kong poster. Combine Art Deco architecture with their signature cocktails to pay tribute to a bygone Hollywood era. Here's looking at you, kid.
The perfect pre-show dinner if you’re short on time and cash, Belly Uptown serves street tacos with a twist -- that twist being ingredients that you never thought of putting in a taco before, like kimchi, French fries, peanuts (not all together, of course, that’d just be anarchy). The steak & eggs taco is the stand-out on the menu: marinated steak, fries, aioli, and a perfectly fried egg to top it off. Strap on the feed bib; this is one sloppy-but-totally-worth-it taco.
An upscale diner serving Japanese-American fusion cuisine, Hopscotch is a standout restaurant in Uptown Oakland. You could order anything and be totally satisfied, but the perfectly crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside buttermilk fried chicken is one of the best dishes on the menu, especially when paired with a sweet & smoke Maple Old Fashioned. Did we mention the delightfully unusual menu includes homemade donuts and custard cream?
This divey two-story pub in Uptown Oakland is a one-stop shop for dancing, drinking, sports-watching, and general debauchery. There's rarely a cover and you'll find live performances or dance parties here most days of the week -- from hip-hop parties to comedy shows to Motown nights. This family-run spot gets bonus points for its old-school jukebox and pinball machines.
This hip and cozy bar is serving up Prohibition-style craft cocktails (get the Bees Knees, a sweet & sour gin confection) and gourmet grilled cheeses (get all of them, but especially the one with truffle oil and/or whiskey bacon chutney). There's also a meat counter in the corner of the dimly lit, brick-lined space, where charcuterie and cheese plates are created -- perfect for sharing with a date at one of the communal wooden tables.
Due to the name, we don't blame you for maybe thinking that Stag's Lunchette, in Uptown Oakland, is a spot designed for adult male deers to have a meal in the early afternoon. But, not to disappoint or anything, we have to inform you that you're wrong. Instead, SL is a place designed for adult male humans to have a meal in the early afternoon. Head over to get your fill of sandwiches, none of which, thankfully, contain stag.
Should you order a hot dog at a Mexican restaurant? Uh, yeah, you should. Because this bacon-wrapped hot dog with mayonnaise, mustard, pinto beans, cheese, pickled jalapeños, and avocado is all wrapped in a flour tortilla like no other before it. Does it get more Mexican than that for hot dogs? We think not. Everything is made from scratch at this Mission-style taqueria, so you can't go wrong, but you're definitely also going to want to try the mini crispy churros. If it's warm enough (which it will be because: Oakland), take your food outside and enjoy it on the hidden back patio.
After years of being hidden by hideous stucco, the original 1927 façade of the new home of Woods Bar & Brewery has been revealed, as has a collection of adventurous beers, most of which have been brewed on-site (there’s a 93-gallon, three-barrel brewery located above the storefront). Go with a flight, which will give you a selection of four 4oz pours for $12.
Presumably a place where Rudy Huxtable can refuse to do her homework without consequence, RCFC's the second outpost of the open-'til-1a diner backed by Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt, and features 150 seats next door to the Fox with the same signature punk
Make a point to try Make Westing’s signature cocktails. Pair a Garden Gimlet with the habañero & cilantro-infused popcorn and a game at the indoor bocce court (!!!), and you have yourself the makings of a perfect happy hour.
There are only four Umami Burgers in Northern California and one of them is in Uptown Oakland, so get your fix while you can. Really, you can't go wrong with any of the burgers at this chain where the beef is ground in-house, but we can't resist a double patty situation.
This quirky Oakland watering hole, covered from floor to ceiling with knickknacks galore, serves fresh fruit cocktails and other bespoke libations among a friendly, hip crowd. Come for the eclectic decor and strong drinks, stay for local live music (bands play most nights of the week) and a chance to hobnob with locals who've been hanging around since its heyday.