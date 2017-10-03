Food & Drink

We gave our editor $13, then sent him to East Oakland to pick up lunch

Dollars at Lena's Soul Food Cafe

There comes a time in every man's life when he needs to get from San Francisco to East Oakland... with $13 in his pocket... and he has explicit directions from his boss to eat every single thing on Lena's Soul Food Cafe's new 99-cent menu. For Thrillist San Francisco editor Joe Starkey, that time is now.

Expensive coffee

Buy yourself a coffee to start your adventure, immediately regret spending, like, half your budget on it.

BART ticket buying

Grab a BART ticket or refill your Clipper card, whichever you please, we don't judge.

BART musician

Give a tip to the actually surprisingly talented guitarist, as opposed to the rather dubious gentleman with a paper cup who somewhat threateningly keeps telling people that he "knows black belt karate".

Oakland Adventure Candy Crush

Get tired of waiting for your lazy friends to give you an extra life in Candy Crush, and instead buy one yourself. Admit you may need help after realizing you've spent $40 on a "free" game this month.

Beef link at Lena's Soul Food Kitchen

Finally arrive at your destination, Lena's Soul Food Cafe, where they'll happily give you a selection of housemade comfort foods for $.99 apiece, like this: BBQ beef link, fried chicken, and black-eyed peas, which are definitely ready to get it started in here.

Okra at Lena's Soul Food Kitchen

Their vegetables are all fresh and... actually delicious (because that's how Southern cooking does veggies).

FAIL Meter

Attempt to be a good citizen by giving someone some extra time on the meter. Get sassily told by the meter that it doesn't take bills.

The works at Lena's Soul Food Cafe

Here it is, the whole shebang of comfort food goodness you can grab for less than $6. Also pictured: ridiculous amount of leftover money.

Banana pudding at Lena's Soul Food Cafe

Opt not to give your boss the change and instead blow it on the still-completely-affordable regular menu's $3 homemade banana pudding. You earned it.

1. Lena's Soul Food Cafe 1462 High St, Oakland, CA 94601 (Oakland)

An Oakland comfort food haven, Lena's has a dollar menu that'll give you an enormous meal, (Southern-style, buttery, actually delicious) veggies included (!), for under five bucks.

