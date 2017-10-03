Food & Drink

Eat this octopus hot dog for brunch

By Published On 10/06/2014 By Published On 10/06/2014
Shakewell

Shakewell, the new Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant by Jen Biesty (you know her from Season 4 of Top Chef) and Tim Nugent (you know him from '80s hair metal and the NRA. Oh no, wait, that's Ted Nugent. You know Tim from Top Chef: Just Desserts.), started serving brunch a few weeks ago. Everything is delicious, but make the trek to Oakland on Saturday or Sunday between 10:30am and 2:30pm, and you'll find a uniquely awesome food experience.

Introducing: the Octo-dog.

It's a hot dog. Made with octopus. Grilled whole octopus tentacle, to be exact. It's served on a toasted bun with saffron aioli and olive salad, and they'll throw some homemade chips on there for you as well. All that for 11 bucks.

Shakewell

Pair your cephalo-dog with a delicious Bloody Mary topped with an anchovy-stuffed olive, guindilla pepper, and a chili-spiced rim. Or, if you're more of a beer-and-hot dog kind of guy, go for the michelada: Modelo Especial, lime, chili, Maggi sauce, Cholula, salt & chili rim.

Shakewell

If, for some reason, you don't want the sea-sausage, you can always order one of their classic (but elevated -- fancy!) egg dishes. They also taste delicious with a Bloody. Go figure.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she loves any excuse to eat a hot dog, including, but not limited to, "being awake on a Sunday". Follow her on Twitter @daisy.

1. Shakewell 3407 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94610 (Oakland)

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, but you don't want to go to a rustic pub. (Sorry, Cheers.) Cue: Shakewell, a bright and buzzy bistro in Oakland's Lakeshore neighborhood where the service is always neighborly, and the craft cocktails and tapas are always top-notch. Inside the Moorish space with wood and stone accents, you'll be treated to plates that blend Spanish and Mediterranean flavors, such as falafel with mint and Spanish chorizo, braised pork with roasted squash, and dry-aged bistro steak with salsa verde. The wood-fired oven in the back turns the heat up, as do killer drinks like The Fairlane with habanero-infused tequila, lime, coconut creme, and cucumber.

