Eat this octopus hot dog for brunch

Shakewell, the new Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant by Jen Biesty (you know her from Season 4 of Top Chef) and Tim Nugent (you know him from '80s hair metal and the NRA. Oh no, wait, that's Ted Nugent. You know Tim from Top Chef: Just Desserts.), started serving brunch a few weeks ago. Everything is delicious, but make the trek to Oakland on Saturday or Sunday between 10:30am and 2:30pm, and you'll find a uniquely awesome food experience.
Introducing: the Octo-dog.
It's a hot dog. Made with octopus. Grilled whole octopus tentacle, to be exact. It's served on a toasted bun with saffron aioli and olive salad, and they'll throw some homemade chips on there for you as well. All that for 11 bucks.
Pair your cephalo-dog with a delicious Bloody Mary topped with an anchovy-stuffed olive, guindilla pepper, and a chili-spiced rim. Or, if you're more of a beer-and-hot dog kind of guy, go for the michelada: Modelo Especial, lime, chili, Maggi sauce, Cholula, salt & chili rim.
If, for some reason, you don't want the sea-sausage, you can always order one of their classic (but elevated -- fancy!) egg dishes. They also taste delicious with a Bloody. Go figure.
