Why Food is Family for the Cooks Behind Chunky Butt Ice Cream

PHOTOS COURTESY CHUNKY BUTT ICE CREAM; DESIGN BY KELLY MILLINGTON

The taste of Mexican hot chocolate takes Matthew Esperanza back to cold nights after soccer practice. His mom would always pick up pan de muerto, a sweet bread with anise and orange, to have alongside it — especially in the fall. "It really felt very nostalgic,” he remembers. “Especially with the pan de muerto, which we got from a bakery that I've been going to since I was a child. So that also really made it more special than what it was.” Serving flavors and dishes that reflect their backgrounds was a priority when Matt and his wife (and fellow cook) Trish created Chunky Butt Ice Cream in 2020. The two had been working in the kitchen of a German restaurant in Oakland, California, and after getting laid off at the height of the pandemic, they started dreaming up ice cream flavors from Matt’s Mexican heritage and Trish’s Filipino background. From there, they launched their business on Instagram, filling order requests in the kitchen of their previous employer while the restaurant was shuttered. One of the first flavors they created for the menu was Xoco Muerto, a spicy Mexican chocolate ice cream base with a dulce de leche swirl, milk meringue, orange blossom calendula caramel shards, and a crunchy topping of pan de muerto croutons. It’s a direct callback to those chilly nights Matt spent with his mom in their kitchen, drinking hot chocolate … elevated by their respective culinary backgrounds.

“We just want people to know who we are, where we come from... and just how versatile our cuisines are.”

“[Incorporating our heritage] was really important because we just want people to know who we are, where we come from... and just how versatile our cuisines are as well,” he says. The local Oakland community wanted in on their flavors, too. The first weekend Chunky Butt opened, they sold 26 pints — more than double what Matt and Trish first expected. The next weekend, they hit more than 100. After regularly selling about 125 pints every weekend, the business reassessed to handle the crunch and started packaging in half pints instead. Now, the couple typically sell 300 a week — which is a key reason why they’re looking for a food truck or more permanent location this year.

COURTESY CHUNKY BUTT ICE CREAM