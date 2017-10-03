Off the Grid's spectacular secret menu

You've been to Off the Grid before. Stood in line for a pork bun from The Chairman. Housed a French fry burrito from Señor Sisig. Stood around a single open chair with your friends for two hours waiting for a second chair to open up while knowing full-well it never will.
And that's all fine and good, but since we're not a men's interest site that deals in "fine" and "good", we decided to hit up the dude behind OtG to hook us up with a secret menu to end all secret menus, because this one includes stuff from NINETEEN different food trucks that's 1) not always on the menu, 2) not always available, and 3) you'd never order in a zillion years.
The Truck: Cluck It Up
The Secret Item: Adobo Wings
These wings are coated in a traditional Spanish marinade sauce that involves paprika, garlic, and vinegar. We repeat: these wings are coated in a traditional Spanish marinade sauce that involves paprika, garlic, and vinegar.
Where To Get It: Hayward, Millbrae, Pleasanton
The Truck: Sanguchon
The Secret Item: Chicken Drumettes
These chicken drumettes are fried and served with "salsa fusion", which is a mix of classic Peruvian sauces and NOT a dance done by Christopher Walken.
Where To Get It: Hayward, Burlingame, Upper Haight, Fort Mason Center, Concord, Pleasanton.
The Truck: Sanguchon
The Secret Item: Chicken Chicharron
Rather than the usual Pan con Chicharron (pork loin slivered, fried yams, marinated onions, and aji rocoto aioli), you can get them to sub in fried chicken.
Where To Get It: Hayward, Burlingame, Upper Haight, Fort Mason Center, Concord, Pleasanton.
The Truck: Senor Sisig
The Secret Item: Tosilog Burrito
This rarer 'rrito is filled with Filipino sweet pork, adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes, and a fried egg, and served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
When To Get It: Tuesdays and Thursdays only (Vallejo & Front, Belmont, Serramonte, UN Plaza, Upper Haight, Fort Mason Center).
The Truck: Voodoo Van
The Secret Item: Cosmic Iced Tea
No, they don't put anything illegal in it. Or at least, we don't think they do? Wait, now we kinda do think they do...
Where To Get It: Fifth and Minna.
The Truck: El Sur
The Secret Item: Short Ribs with Chimichurri Sauce
On skewers!
Where To Get It: Menlo Park, Fort Mason Center.
The Truck: FiveTen Burger
The Secret Item: Pastrami Sandwich
Though you might not expect to get a sandwich from a burger truck, the pastrami sandwich with mustard is absolutely worth passing up a burger for (though... maybe get a burger too).
Where To Get It: Burlingame, El Cerrito, Upper Haight, Civic Center, Fort Mason Center, Lake Merritt @OMCA.
The Truck: The Chairman
The Secret Item: Miso Chowder
Sure, they're known for their pork buns, but when it gets cold at Fort Mason, this fusion of Japanese miso and clam chowder is kinda just what you need... to dip your pork buns in.
Where To Get It: Serramonte, Vallejo & Front, Menlo Park, Upper Haight, Civic Center, Fort Mason Center, Alameda @South Shore, Concord, Pleasanton.
The Truck: Bacon Bacon
The Secret Item: Deep-Fried Potato Bacon Ball
Yep.
Where To Get It: Belmont, Burlingame, Fifth and Minna, North Beach, Fort Mason Center, Lake Merritt @ OMCA, Pleasanton, Larskpur.
The Truck: Cupkate's
The Secret Item: Key Lime Cupcake
Torched meringue top? Check. Tart lime middle cake? Check again. Layer of fresh lime curd? Whoa. Check. Graham cracker crust bottom? Check mate.
Where To Find It: Serramonte, Millbrae, Fort Mason Center, Larkspur @ Marin County.
The Truck: Go Streatery
The Secret Item: Lemon Ricotta Donuts
You really can't pass up fried balls of cheesy dough flavored with lemon and dusted with powdered sugar, can you?
Where To Get It: Hayward, El Cerrito, Lake Merritt @OMCA, Concord.
The Truck: Old World Food Truck
The Secret Item: Breakfast Menu
Though they're known for lunch, occasionally for catering purposes this truck makes delicious breakfast stuff like this sunny-side egg over pastrami hash.
Where To Get It: Catering only, sorry guys.
The Truck: Taco Guys
The Secret Item: Morrocan Veal Tongue Taco
You're gonna have to trust them on this one. They haven't steered you wrong yet, have they?
Where To Get It: El Cerrito, Vallejo & Front, Fort Mason Center, Larkspur @ Marin County.
The Truck: Wing Wings
The Secret Item: Fried Chicken
Don't get so caught up in the wings that you forget, dude: they fry the rest of the chicken, too. Unless you're with us, then you can forget right up until you realize we just ate it all.
Where To Get It: Picnic at the Presidio.
The Truck: Frozen Kuhsterd
The Secret Item: Hot Cold Chocolate
What happens when you drop frozen custard into the bottom of a hot chocolate? A crazy, amazing mix of hot and cold and creamy sweet chocolate drink. That's what.
Where To Get It: Serramonte, Alameda @ South Shore.
The Truck: Magnolia
The Secret Item: Exclusive Oyster Stout (it's really good)
The Secret Server: A roving beer cart!
Brewed specially for OtG with oysters, the stout is actually really, really tasty. Plus, you can flag down the cart for some!
Where To Get It: Ft. Mason on Fridays.
The Truck: Casey's Pizza
The Secret Item: Double Zoe
This is like the Zoe Pepperoni slice Casey regularly does in his matte grey, Italian-oven equipped truck, except with way... more... Zoe.
Where To Get It: Ft. Mason on Fridays.
The Truck: Drewski's
The Secret Item: Smoked Bacon Mac 'n Cheese Balls
These are like mac 'n cheese balls, except with BACON.
Where To Get It: Ft. Mason on Fridays.
The Truck: Sugar & Spun
The Secret Item: Live-Spun Customized Option
They'll use two base cotton candy canvases, and up to 10 different toppings (like strawberry, Nutella, or salted chocolate peanut butter).
Where To Get It: Ft. Mason on Fridays.
Joe Starkey is Thrillist San Francisco's Editor and is SO HUNGRY from looking at all these pictures. Feed him on Twitter.