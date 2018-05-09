Ham and TWO-cheese tartines in the LPH

Yes, B. Patisserie is A. Patisserie and also the first solo project of a former Gary Danko and Manresa pastry chef, now open in Lower Pac Heights (suck it, regular Pac Heights) and featuring delicious pastries, marble everything, and a completely open kitchen
Yes, B. Patisserie is A. Patisserie and also the first solo project of a former Gary Danko and Manresa pastry chef, now open in Lower Pac Heights (suck it, regular Pac Heights) and featuring delicious pastries, marble everything, and a completely open kitchen