Shockingly, this Parkside restaurant doesn't serve breakfast

1. House of Pancakes 937 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116
Taking over for a dim sum spot, House of Pancakes is a nondescript, 20-seat Chinese joint that does savory, griddled pancakes that look sorta like Asian quesadillas stuffed with stuff like beef, pork, and chicken.