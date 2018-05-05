Food & Drink

Shockingly, this Parkside restaurant doesn't serve breakfast

By Published On 03/07/2013 By Published On 03/07/2013

Taking over for a dim sum spot, House of Pancakes is a house built entirely of pancakes!! nondescript, 20-seat Chinese joint that does savory, griddled pancakes that look sorta like Asian quesadillas stuffed with stuff like beef, pork, and chicken.

1. House of Pancakes 937 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116

Taking over for a dim sum spot, House of Pancakes is a nondescript, 20-seat Chinese joint that does savory, griddled pancakes that look sorta like Asian quesadillas stuffed with stuff like beef, pork, and chicken.

Stuff You'll Like