Food & Drink

This is a pasta volcano. It has an egg yolk inside of it that explodes.

By Published On 04/18/2014 By Published On 04/18/2014
Lure + Till in Palo Alto has a pasta volcano?!?!?
Grant Marek

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Now open in the land of Hewlett-Packard garages and kinda douchey people wearing Stanford t-shirts, Lure + Till is a half-indoor, half-outdoor power dinner-ing spot just off University, with both a legit bartender (Bacar, A16, Range) and a legit chef (Gitane, Angele, La Folie) doing the legitest legit that has ever legit-ed: The Pasta Volcano. 

This mountain of Tagliarini is surrounded by a moat of whipped turnip and covered in hen jus, rosemary, and thyme blossom. But the beauty of it all? When you chip away at the mountain top, there's a Japanese Jidori egg that you can burst, turning the pile of noodles into a delicious pasta Vesuvius.

Grant Marek is a Senior Editor at Thrillist and went to school in the land of terrible football teams and totally-not-douchey people wearing Cal shirts. Shout "Go Bears" to him on Twitter @grant_marek.

1. Lure + Till 180 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301

This indoor-outdoor dinner spot in downtown Palo Alto's Epiphany Hotel is helmed by chef Patrick Kelly (Gitane, Angele, La Folie). Known for its one-time pasta volcano, complete with an exploding egg yolk, Lure + Till serves a mix of hearty meat entrees, vegetable sides, and glam pastas. The swanky spot is usually filled with VC-types, but hey, it's Palo Alto.

Stuff You'll Like