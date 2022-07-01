Where to Eat and Drink Near Oracle Park Before or After a Giants Game
Whether you’re looking for a raucous crowd, stunning views, cheap eats, or a date spot, there’s something on this list for every fan.
Oracle Park—formerly AT&T Park, SBC Park, and PacBell Park—has the best views of any ballpark in the country without a doubt, but since this is San Francisco, you’ll also find some of the best food of any baseball stadium, namely the Crazy Crab sandwiches, garlic fries, pizza from Tony Gemignani’s Slice House, and Ghirardelli sundaes. But sometimes you want to make a whole day of going to a Giants’ game, and for those times, we recommend snacking on peanuts and Cracker Jacks while you root-root-root for the home team and checking out one of these eating and drinking establishments before or after. Whether you’re looking for a raucous crowd, stunning views, cheap eats, or a date spot, there’s something on this list for every fan. Except maybe … okay, fine … even Dodgers fans.
Momo's
It doesn’t get more pre- or post-Giants game than drinks at Momo’s. The front patio is consistently full of fans (and almost always consistently full of sunshine) imbibing in beers and cocktails served at the outdoor bar that pops up on game days. Though Momo’s is mostly a drinking spot on game days, the restaurant also serves consistent American bar food (at tourist prices), including one of the best Dungeness crab and bay shrimp Louie salads in the city.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Rooh
You’ll find some of the most creative Indian-inspired food in SF at this stylish restaurant that’s perfect for a date, business meeting, or, yes, a post-game meal or drinks (assuming you didn’t have too many of the latter while inside of the ballpark—this isn’t the kind of joint you show up to sloshed). Grab a seat in the bar area for gorgeous colorful cocktails and snacks, or sit in the dining room to enjoy a hearty meal of shared plates, like traditional butter chicken, beef short rib curry, and potato tiki.
How to book: Reservations can be made via Tock.
Little Skillet
We’ll take any excuse to indulge in Little Skillet’s chicken and waffles, and what better excuse than being in the neighborhood for a Giants game? Grab “The Works,” which comes with two pieces of fried chicken, waffles, and your choice of side—we like the Jalapeno Kale Slaw, but the Mac and Cheese never disappoints—and a mini Jalapeno Corn Muffin. Then settle in and enjoy in the parklet or inside of Victory Hall, the next-door bar where you can enjoy your fried chicken and waffle extravaganza with a cocktail.
How to book: Walk-in for dine-in or order pickup online.
Thanks to 170 indoor and outdoor seats, you’ll be sure to find a place to enjoy a beer and a snack at New Belgium’s first-ever flagship restaurant and taproom. Order any of the classic Belgian-style beers the Colorado-based brewing company is known for or get a little more experimental and try one of the on-site blends, including a selection of sours. Pair your choice with classic pub fare, including a Bavarian-Style Pretzel with cheddar beer fondue, Fish and Chips, and a Pulled Pork Sandwich. Every seat in the house is good due to floor-to-ceiling windows with scoreboard views, but our favorite spot on a sunny day is on the patio overlooking the canal.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
21st Amendment opened in South Park 22 years ago, and though it has since moved the bulk of its operations to its much larger San Leandro location, you can still stop in the brewpub for a pint of its summer classic Hell or High Watermelon wheat beer and your choice of seven different burgers (the Patty Melt is our go-to). If for some reason, you aren’t into 21st Amendment’s popular summer brew, there are ten other options on tap. Not sure what you like? Try a flight to figure it out.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Red's Java House
It doesn’t get much more classic SF than this old school waterfront dive bar and restaurant that has been serving tasty, inexpensive burgers and strong drinks to locals and tourists alike since 1955. Located on Pier 30, this iconic spot has a patio on the water with views of the Bay Bridge, which means the burgers (served on sourdough with onions, pickles, and yellow mustard) could go for a lot more than seven bucks ($11 if you want it with cheese and a soda). One thing to note: Despite the name, you’re not going to Red’s for actual java. A pitcher of beer, on the other hand…
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Public House
You don’t have to have tickets to hit up this spacious sports bar inside of Oracle Park, which is open daily regardless of if there’s a home game or not. And while it’s definitely a sports bar, complete with 26 TVs, a full bar, and a ton of specialty craft beers, it’s a little bit more than “just” a sports bar as it’s operated by chef Traci des Jardins who clearly had an influence on the food menu, which includes some truly tasty nachos, chilaquiles, a double patty melt with special sauce, plus a legit hot dog with caramelized onions on a griddled bun.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Kaiyō Rooftop
On the top of the Hyatt Place Hotel, less than a block away from the ballpark, you’ll find the second location of this Peruvian-Nikkei bar and lounge, only this one is even more bustling thanks to its open-air concept, stylish design, and sweeping views of everything from the Bay Bridge to Sutro Tower. Stop by for a Pisco Sour at the oversized bar covered with emerald tiles, or reserve a table where you can enjoy a range of tiraditos, cebiche, sushi, and rolls.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Rooftop 25
25 Lusk is always an excellent choice for dinner or drinks any day of the year, but when you’re in Giants game mode, the heated rooftop bar and restaurant is more the vibe. Located about 50-feet above street level, the restaurant has a modern beer garden feel with a mix of individual and communal tables, a retractable canopy, hanging twinkle lights, heaters, and windscreens. There’s a full bar (including frozen and specialty cocktails) and a food menu centered around the wood-fired oven, including Neapolitan-style pizzas and a Dungeness crab roll.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome. Reservations for parties of five to eight can be made via Yelp.
You can count on consistently tasty food and drinks at this spacious bar and restaurant with an all-day menu of hearty fare, like Short Rib Sliders, Spicy Mac and Cheese, Chicken Wings, Nachos, and a solid burger, as well as a full bar, including a few of the restaurant’s own barreled cocktails. The space is light and bright during the day, but our favorite spots are the lounge area next to the retractable window or, if the sun is shining, one of the tables on the small front patio.
How to book: Reservations can be made via SevenRooms.
District
If your ballpark excursion is a date—or if you’re just with people who really like whiskey and/or wine—start or end the evening with a drink at District, a sexy bar with exposed brick walls and wood beams, a U-shaped bar, comfy lounge seating, and an excellent and diverse wine and whiskey selection, as well as a full bar with craft cocktails. District also has a pretty extensive food selection, including the traditional wine bar options—cheese and charcuterie, as well as oysters, lamb meatballs, sliders, and pizzas.
ATWaterTavern
Located in a historic waterfront building, this multi-level bar and restaurant is steps away from Oracle Park and also somehow a little off of the beaten path behind the main parking lot and away from the hustle and bustle of the main Embarcadero thoroughfare. Still, it’s worth seeking out, especially if you enjoy your food and drinks with panoramic views of the Bay, Bay Bridge, and ballpark. You’ll find classic American staples with a seafood slant on the menu—Fish and Chips, an Ahi Tuna Sandwich, Coconut Shrimp, Oysters, Calamari—as well as an extensive cocktail menu, 13 beers on tap, and wines by the glass and carafe. Needless to say, the outdoor deck or one of the outdoor bars are the places to be.
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
This 110+ year old bar is a little further from the ballpark than any of the other spots on the list—a whopping half-mile or ten-minute walk—but deserves a mention if only for its friendly bartenders, strong drinks, and the oh-so craveable fries with Utah sauce. If you’re just looking for a drink and a burger, stop in before the game. If you’d like to keep the night going, head there after, though you might have to pay a small cover charge to get inside.
How to book: Walk-ins only.