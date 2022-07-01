Where to Eat and Drink Near Oracle Park Before or After a Giants Game

Oracle Park—formerly AT&T Park, SBC Park, and PacBell Park—has the best views of any ballpark in the country without a doubt, but since this is San Francisco, you’ll also find some of the best food of any baseball stadium, namely the Crazy Crab sandwiches, garlic fries, pizza from Tony Gemignani’s Slice House, and Ghirardelli sundaes. But sometimes you want to make a whole day of going to a Giants’ game, and for those times, we recommend snacking on peanuts and Cracker Jacks while you root-root-root for the home team and checking out one of these eating and drinking establishments before or after. Whether you’re looking for a raucous crowd, stunning views, cheap eats, or a date spot, there’s something on this list for every fan. Except maybe … okay, fine … even Dodgers fans.