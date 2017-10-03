Food & Drink

Fried duck sandwiches and amazeballs pasta from the Acquerello noodle dude

By Published On 09/16/2013 By Published On 09/16/2013
1760 interior

Not just the year Benning Wentworth created the New Hampshire Grant of Pownal, Vermont (duuuuuuh), 1760 is also the name of a giant, bay-windowed, way-more-approachable little sister to Michelin-starred Acquerello.

Buccatini at 1760

The kitchen's manned by a chef who both trained in Japan AND worked in Mike Voltaggio's epic LA restaurant ink., and the menu spans a bunch of different cuisines, with the likes of a fried duck sandwich w/ slaw and spicy aioli, or this uni, garlic, and bread crumb bucatini, or thick spaghetti, made by the master pasta-maker at Acquerello.

Beef Tartare at 1760

Then there's the absolutely delicious SRF Beef Tartare with Marcona almond, herbs, and chile, who's really gotta tell Left Eye about this.

Basil-Mezcal Sour at 1760

And, along with an impressive 200+ bottled wine list, they offer eight hard-to-find brews and 10 cocktails, like this don't-let-the-green-fool-you-and/or-worry-you-if-you're-a-Ninja-Turtle powerhouse of a Basil-Mezcal Sour.

1. 1760 1760 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109 (Polk)

