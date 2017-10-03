Food & Drink

This new burger joint is like In-N-Out, except smash-ier

By Published On 10/02/2013 By Published On 10/02/2013
BBQ Bacon Burger at Smashburger

Trending

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Not just what the Hulk generally does to his lunch, Smashburger is also a Colorado-born burger joint that's been smashing (too much?) its way into California, and now, finally, San Francisco (!) with one of the most In-N-Out rival-ing burgers on the market.

Smashing at Smashburger
Smashburger

The place gets its name from Dillon Panthers running back Brian Williams! the technique they use to grill their patties, smashing them down to give you nice, crispy edges with a deliciously moist center.

Bay Burger at Smashburger

Every location gets its own specialized burger, including SF -- this is the Bay Burger, it's packed with hobos, year-round cold, and too many naked people baby portobello mushrooms, arugula, aged Swiss, and truffle mayo on ciabatta.

Fries at Smashburger

You also gotta have some Smash fries, which luckily are not just smooshed on the grill, but actually come with rosemary, garlic, and olive oil... just like you'll soon realize all fries should.

Chicken sandwich at Smashburger

Oh, and they've also got draft beer so you won't have to struggle alone through the chicken sandwich your girlfriend made you get (plus the bacon, ranch, and avocado she didn't!).

Brings all the boys to the yard, la la, la la laaaaa at Smashburger

Ensuring you'll definitely "come to their yard", they make all their milkshakes with Haagen Dazs and don't just stick to the traditionals, mixing in goodies like Butterfingers and Oreos.

1. Smashburger 2300 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (Potrero Hill)

Smashburger is doling out a rivaling In-N-Out burger that's bound to break some Cali barriers. Break through and crush one of them for yourself.

Stuff You'll Like