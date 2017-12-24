The Best SF Restaurants Cooking Up Christmas Dinner So You Don't Have To

Recommended Video Fork Yeah You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC Watch More

Yank Sing Financial District If dim sum on Christmas Day sounds delicious, then head to Yank sing between 10am and 4pm. The popular restaurant will be serving its full menu, including the signature peking duck and pork xiao long bao.

Price: Regular menu pricing; for reservations go to OpenTable; walk-ins welcome

Balboa Cafe Cow Hollow This old-school SF restaurant will be open from noon to close on Christmas Day with a limited menu (yet to be determined) and lots of boozy beverages.

Price: Standard menu pricing; call 415-921-3944 for reservations; walk-ins welcome

Dumpling Time Design District If you’re thinking of skipping the traditional Christmas meal or just need a tasty snack, Dumpling Time will be open for lunch and dinner serving its usual menu of gyoza, bao, siu mai, noodles, and xiao long bao.

Price: Regular menu prices; walk-ins only

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Fog Harbor Fish House

Fog Harbor Fish House Fisherman's Wharf It’s not Christmas in SF without Dungeness crab, and you can get your fix at Fog Harbor. Sure, it’s on Pier 39, but the views of the bay make up for the tourists. There will be a special Dungeness crab-focused holiday a la carte menu, as well as the regular seafood-heavy menu. Fog Harbor is open from 11am to 9pm.

Price: Regular menu pricing; for reservations call 415-421-2442; walk-ins welcome

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Pier Market Seafood Restaurant

Pier Market Seafood Restaurant Fisherman's Wharf This Pier 39 seafood restaurant will have a Dungeness crab-focused holiday menu and will also be serving the full regular menu that focuses on mesquite-grilled seafood and meats. The restaurant has great views of the water and will be open from 11am to 9pm.

Price: Regular menu pricing; for reservations call 415-989-7437; walk-ins welcome

Americano in Hotel Vitale Embarcadero The (almost) waterfront restaurant across from the Ferry Building is offering a three-course, prix fixe menu on Christmas Day with dishes like burrata with grilled persimmon and pistachio pesto, crispy pork belly, half a Dungeness crab, butternut squash ravioli, prime rib, flourless chocolate cake with eggnog ice cream, and a cranberry brown butter tart with white chocolate whipped cream. Seatings are between 2pm and 3pm, 4pm and 5pm, and 6pm and 7pm.

Price: $70 per person; $105 with wine pairings; for reservations call (415) 278-3777

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Blue Mermaid Restaurant & Bar

Blue Mermaid Restaurant & Bar Fisherman's Wharf The best seats to enjoy the Blue Mermaid’s three-course, Christmas Day prix fixe menu are on the heated patio. For your appetizer, choose from pan-seared bay scallops or a port poached Warren pear salad. The main course is a choice of herb-crusted prime rib and pan-seared Alaskan halibut with local Dungeness crab gratin. Dessert is a Yule log (chocolate cake with vanilla frosting) or assorted petit fours and Christmas cookies. Hours are 5pm to 10pm.

Price: $52 per person; for a table, call 415-771-2222

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of The Cavalier

The Cavalier SoMa The British-inspired brasserie is offering a four-course, prix fixe menu on Christmas Day with a selection of options, including wild mushroom soup, Dungeness crab and bay shrimp salad, prime rib of beef, heritage ham, lemon raspberry trifle, and pecan bars.

Price: $85 per person; $50 for wine pairings. For reservations, visit OpenTable

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy o f The Grill at The St. Regis San Francisco

The Grill at The St. Regis San Francisco SoMa If you want great service, an elegant setting, and a satisfying menu, make a Christmas Day reservation at The Grill. The five-course menu will include dishes like butternut squash velouté, duck prosciutto with feta cheese and spice-rubbed pita chips, pan-roasted Alaskan halibut, butternut squash purée, prime rib-eye, and a chocolate and raspberry Yule log. Dinner will be served from 4:30pm to 9:30pm.

Price: $125 per person, with additional wine pairings for $70 per person; for reservations, go here

Luce at the Intercontinental SoMa The Michelin-starred restaurant will have a holiday buffet for brunch and a three-course, prix fixe menu for dinner. Brunch will include dim sum, an omelet station, and unlimited bubbly, while the three-course dinner is yet to be determined (but will surely be delicious). Brunch is available from 11am to 2:30pm. Dinner is from 5pm to 9pm.

Price: $95 per person for brunch; $115 per person for dinner. Reservations can be made on OpenTable

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of MKT Restaurant and Bar

MKT Restaurant and Bar Union Square This restaurant inside of the Four Seasons is offering a four-course, prix fixe feast on Christmas Day. Dishes will include a butternut squash soup with crispy burrata, fried sage, and brown butter, Flannery beef filet, Willie Bird organic turkey, and ricotta gnudi with wild mushroom and spinach. There will also be Yukon potato purée and green bean casserole for the table to share, as well as a trio of family-style desserts: chestnut crepe cake, Santa hat strawberry cheesecake, and peppermint chocolate bark. The hours are noon to 8pm.

Price: $120 per person. For reservations call (415) 633-3838 or visit Opentable

Parallel 37 at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco Nob Hill The elegant, fine dining restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton is offering a special four-course, prix fixe menu on Christmas Day. Dishes include celery root soup with black truffle and pomegranate, pan-seared sea scallops with poached lobster dumplings, roasted Liberty Farm duck with parsnip purée, and a gingerbread roll with spiced pear and cranberry sauce. Seatings are available from 11am to 8:30pm.

Price: $145 per person; for reservations go to OpenTable

Taj Campton Place Union Square The Michelin-starred restaurant will forgo its popular tasting menu in favor of a five-course, prix fixe menu showcasing dishes that put a holiday spin on the restaurant’s signature Cal-Indian cuisine. The meal starts with oysters and caviar and is then followed by a choice of Maine lobster in a spiced coconut broth or heirloom beets with grilled apples. Diners will then move to a sunchoke velouté, a choice of black bass or angus beef rib-eye, and will end with a choice of tandoori pineapple with smoked coconut ice cream or dark chocolate with chestnut, cocoa nib, sorrel, caramel, and gold.

Price: $165 per person; for reservations call 415-781-5555

Top of the Mark Nob Hill If you want your Christmas brunch or dinner with a side of stunning 360-degree city views, this iconic bar and restaurant at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins is the place to be. Christmas meals will both be indulgent buffets with more stations than you’ll be able to visit (yes, that’s a challenge). Brunch will have an omelet station, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, and more, while dinner will include traditional holiday roasts like prime rib or leg of lamb, alongside a selection of fresh seafood, pastas, and salads. There are seatings from 9:30am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm.

Price: $140 per person; for reservations call 415-616-6941