Why Is SF Experiencing a Tidal Wave of Poke Restaurants?

Poke is popular in Hawaii -- like, so popular that people refer to it as Hawaii’s hamburger. But the origin of poke actually dates back to the arrival of the first Hawaiians on the island chain, who cut up whatever fresh fish they caught that day and mixed it with salt and seaweed collected from the ocean. Although the dish has been around a very long time, the name “poke” didn’t become ubiquitous until the 1960s, and it wasn’t until the ‘70s that recipes for poke started appearing in cookbooks.

If you visit Hawaii today, it would be almost impossible to go without eating poke at some point; the beloved dish (that’s often eaten as a snack) is everywhere. From a popular supermarket chain to a hole-in-the-wall seafood counter to a traditional luau to a casual family gathering on the beach, poke is one dish that Hawaiians hold as a true representation of their history and culture. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to make. All you need is fresh fish, a sharp knife, and a few ingredients for the marinade.