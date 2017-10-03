San Francisco's 11 best openings of the Winter

Listen, we understand the Winter months can be pretty bleak: it's overcast... some of the time, it dipped below 65 at least once or twice, and it definitely rained on and off for, like, three days. But don't worry, we're here to help you cope with one of the most not-that-bad seasons on record with the 11 best openings from the Winter. Check it:
The Square (click here for address and deets)
North Beach
The newest endeavor from the Sons and Daughters team, The Square is like previous tenant Bottle Cap, except for the fact that it's... nothing like Bottle Cap. The neon out front is gone, the lime green inside is gone, and you can now order pretty much anything and know it'll be amazing.
What To Get: Beef Tartare (served with salt and vinegar chips that aresogood)
Merigan's (click here for address and deets)
SOMA
From a former exec chef at A16, Merigan's is what most sub shops wish they could be. They're churning out simple East Coast, Italian, deli-style sandwiches that're a step above almost every other SF sandwich when it comes to flavor and ingredients.
What To Get: Porchetta (Italian roast pork with slaw, hots, dressing, lemon conserva, cracklins)
Lolo (click here for address and deets)
The Mission
Already a Mission staple, their move to much larger, cooler digs on Valencia has really made this unique Mexican eatery a must-visit. As has their new full liquor license.
What To Get: Crab Tostadas (chorizo, leeks, Dungeness crab, sandia aioli, avocado puree)
Victory Hall and Parlor (click here for address and deets)
SOMA
Unless you're a chicken-and-waffle-hating monster, it's hard not to love this awesomely massive new SOMA bar (complete with Wi-Fi!), which's brought to life by the same people behind next-door Little Skillet.
What To Get: Chicken and waffles (duh)
Ichi Sushi + Ni Bar (click here for address and deets)
The Mission
You already knew Ichi Sushi was absolutely amazing, so it only stands to reason that a much bigger space with the addition of an actual kitchen (with a back area devoted to izakaya -- plus a bar to boot!) would make this one of the best Japanese spots in the whole city.
What To Get: Well, sushi, obviously. Or the Yuzu Chicken Wings (fried wings with yuzu and micro shiso).
The Coachman (click here for address and deets)
SOMA
What would you say if the guy who brought you Hard Water and Slanted Door decided to open up a traditional, British-style restaurant? "Brilliant!"? We thought so.
What To Get: Blood Sausage (it's actually really good, we promise)
Hopwater (click here for address and deets)
Nob Hill
From the guys behind Dogpatch Saloon and 83 Proof, this Nob Hill pub looks sorta like it belongs in The Mission -- they've got 31 beers on tap and a kitchen helmed by a guy dubbed the "Beer Chef", so, yeah.
What To Get: Dungeoness crab tots
Third Rail (click here for address and deets)
Dogpatch
This cocktail bar (from the same people behind Range) is a be-giant clocked addition to Dogpatch, open seven days a week and home to two types of bars: a bar-bar and a jerky bar.
What To Get: Try the Cloven Hoof (seasonal cocktail with rum, Armagnac, Madeira, seven spices, clove bitters)
PizzaHacker (click here for address and deets)
Bernal Heights
If you had to describe the permanent digs for the guy who used to make pizzas from a modded Webber Grill in three words, they'd probably be "amazing", "delicious", and *incoherent sounds of pizza enjoyment*.
What To Get: Rocket Man (arugula, garlic, fresh mozzarella, farm egg, lemon juice, chili paste)
Street Food Dojo (click here for address and deets)
FiDi
Though Zog's Dogs will be missed, this Asian-fusion street food replacement adds some much-needed variety to the FiDi lunch scene, with items like "kung fu fries" with five spice pork and dashi gravy, or grilled beef short ribs.
What To Get: Dojo Dawg (a hot dog topped with wasabi aioli, furikake, and apple slaw)
Horner's Corner (click here for address and deets)
Noe Valley
Named for the guy who developed Noe Valley, and developed by the guy behind Iron Cactus and The Creamery, this welcomed addition to the 'hood is offering traditional British pub fare and an approachable (full) bar menu with 12 cocktails and 14 brews.
What To Get: Soy- and honey-glazed ribs (baby back pork ribs marinated in a house glaze, grilled, and served with tangy slaw)
Joe Starkey is Thrillist SF's Editor, and is probably at one of these places right now. Follow him on Twitter.
Merigan's
Loló
Victory Hall & Parlor
ICHI Sushi + NI Bar
Hopwater Distribution
Third Rail
PizzaHacker
Street Food Dojo
Horner's Corner Bar & Grill
The Square
The Coachman
Offering New York style sandwiches, traditional East Coast Italian flavors meet the Bay in the form of spring vegetable Parmesan heroes, polenta and arancini sides, and hot breakfast sandwiches. Born out of chef/owner Liza Shaw's quest for "the perfect sub," the result is simple food done well that makes a solid lunch choice in SoMa.
The most notable thing about this Mission Mexican is the vivid and eccentric interior, and for some reason, it makes sense that their tacos are as creative and untraditional as the decor. The panko avocado taco is a crispy and creamy dream and the fish tacos are good no matter what the catch of the day is. Loló is a great option for a group dinner because it's totally possible to order everything on the menu to share.
This American, comfort food-lauded joint is doling out delicious trays of things like chicken 'n waffles, chilli cheese fries, and the like.
Ichi Sushi + Ni Bar is a sushi and sake oasis in the Outer Mission outfitted with a giant mural that tells you how to eat sushi. Ni Bar operates much like an izakaya with sake, shochu, and small plates like yuzu chicken wings and miso eggplant. Ichi, on the other hand, keeps the San Francisco ethos in mind with a sustainable and seasonal menu of raw fish, but doesn't skimp on anything delicious. The chef's choice is one of the best omakase deals in the city.
This beer bar in Nob Hill prides itself on California beer. In honor of California being the thirty-first state, Hopwater has a rotating tap of 31 beers from the Golden State's 400-plus breweries. The list is updated almost nightly and includes tried-and-true favorites and brews you've likely never tried before. There's a fair selection of bar fare too, like fried chicken sandwiches, steak fries, and pulled pork sliders.
This great SF cocktail bar serves up delicious libations -- get anything with Mezcal, and cheers to it!
Hailing from the ACTUAL PizzaHacker himself, he moved his business off the streets and into this beer garden-esque abode, serving up deliciously melty and crispy 'zas.
This FiDi vendor's whipping up awesome Asian fusion eats, like Roast Pork Mocos, Sumo Dogs, and the like.
Horner's is an American sports bar that knows exactly how to dish out the best of grub, brew, and vibe.
This upscale tavern in North Beach offers up house-made ginger ale, a 65-bottle wine list, and $6 cans of Hamm's to go along with its menu of casual eats. The Square's American comfort menu is filled with generous portions of entrees like baby back ribs with polenta and classic oyster starters. The 90-seat restaurant is split into a dining room and a casual lounge area complete with a pool table.
This British pub-esque eatery is hoping to win you over with delicious burgers, sides, and brew options.