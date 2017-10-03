Food & Drink

San Francisco's Best New Bars and Restaurants From March

By Published On 04/01/2016 By Published On 04/01/2016
waxman's bruschetta san francisco
Courtesy of Waxman's
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

The Best Chicago Bars & Restaurants That Opened in September

related

The Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in September

related

The Best NYC Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

McDonald's Is Officially Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to 'Rick & Morty'

related

'Star Trek: Discovery' Complicated the Central Mystery with 'TOS' Callbacks

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

San Francisco is in a New York state of mind this month, thanks to New York-ish bagels from the Wise Sons team and New York group Waxstone bringing elegance to Fisherman’s Wharf. A retro diner and a weed-infused upscale bakery also join the scene... check out the best new places worth adding to your repertoire.

Related

related

Where to Fill Your Growler With Beer in San Francisco

related

Forget Sonoma: Visit Oakland's Wineries Instead

related

The Best Outdoor Dining and Drinking in San Francisco
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

Food & Drink
The Best Chicago Bars & Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Food & Drink
The Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Food & Drink
The Best NYC Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Food & Drink
Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

related

Where to Fill Your Growler With Beer in San Francisco
waxman's interior best new restaurants
Courtesy of Waxman's

Waxman's

Fisherman's Wharf

It’s in Fisherman’s Wharf, but before you let that deter you, our very own Daisy Barringer has a bunch of reasons to love this kitschy neighborhood again. Instead of cheese, this splashy Ghirardelli newcomer lends a little easy California glamour to the ‘hood. The space has exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and an accessible California seasonal menu featuring homemade pastas, pizzas, and roasted and grilled meats that would likely satisfy any visiting relative... in between Segway tours and an Irish coffee at the Buena Vista, of course.  

wise sons bagels san francisco
Courtesy of Wise Sons Bagel and Bakery

Wise Sons Bagel & Bakery

Fillmore

More signs of New York-ification are afoot: the Mission’s Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen finally opened its bagelry off-shoot on Fillmore, giving bagel-starved San Franciscans yet another reason to wake up early on weekends. Expect a line, but these small-batch, house-made bagels and schmear are rumored to save SF from a bagel deficiency -- which may be just the thing to inspire better life choices on a Friday night. Grab a bagel or a heartier sandwich, such as smoked trout on a bialy, then get back in bed -- you’ve earned it.

Central Station Deli

North Beach

In other grab-and-go additions, the man behind Don Pisto's and Chubby Noodle opened a cash-only sandwich shop, just in time for picnic weather (finally!). Expect made-to-order sandwiches piled high with Boar’s Head meat on homemade rolls in a sleek, counter-only space. No seating here, but the Washington Square Park grass -- it’s actually green again -- beckons a few blocks away.   

wes burger n more san francisco burger close up
Courtesy of Wes Rowe

Wes Burger n’ More

Mission

Just as Wise Sons fills the bagel void, Wes Rowe fills the diner void in the Mission, and gives a permanent home to his pop-up sensations. Expect the all-brisket burgers and fried chicken you’ve come to know and love from his nights at Mojo Bicycle Cafe and Uncle Brother’s Chicken -- without having to wait a week between fixes.

Tender Loving Food

Tenderloin

In the mood for a hearty Burmese meal for under $25 at a spot where the dishes are all under $10? Yep, that place now exists, thanks to this no-frills Tenderloin joint opened by William Lue. With four restaurants under his belt, including Oakland’s popular Grocery Cafe, this long-time SF resident has a talent for flipping struggling storefronts into clutch neighborhood additions.

harvest shop san francisco richmond
Harvest Shop

Harvest Shop

Inner Richmond

It was only a matter of time before the farm-to-fork dining craze would hit the world of edibles. New chic bakery/cannabis dispensary Harvest marks San Francisco’s official foray into the gourmet edibles market. The main difference between Harvest and a regular cannabis clinic is the dispensary process. You still need a medical card to join the club, but instead of waiting in line pharmacy-style, "patients" peruse products like they would in a boutique, examining cannabis-laced coolers and sodas, enhanced granola, Mexican-style drinking chocolate, brown butter sage "Mellows," and preciously wrapped truffles... just like they would $50 artisan candles or jewelry made from 3D printers. The future of edibles is here, and it’s more Chocolat than Willy Wonka.

Brasserie Saint James

Mission

Reno, Nevada’s successful Brasserie Saint James, which won best midsize brewpub at last year’s Great American Beer Festival for its old-world-style ales and lagers, revitalized the former Abbot's Cellar space late last month. Owner Art Farley is set on luring patrons with a bottomless mimosa brunch seven days a week, 24 beers on tap with 12-14 house brews, and hearty, upscale pub fare that combines Cajun cuisine like gumbo and dirty rice with an Argentinian barbecue plate that serves four, and a robust tongue-to-tail program. The beverage director from Hog’s Apothecary has come over to manage the bar, putting this convivial newcomer in a good position to buck the space’s seemingly bad luck.

Save Venue With No Dish

Venue Node ID

4242386

Venue Name

Brasserie Saint James

 

Neighborhood/Location

Mission

Description

Reno, Nevada’s successful Brasserie Saint James, which won best midsize brewpub at last year’s Great American Beer Festival for its old-world-style ales and lagers, revitalized the former Abbot's Cellar space late last month. Owner Art Farley is set on luring patrons with a bottomless mimosa brunch seven days a week, 24 beers on tap with 12-14 house brews, and hearty, upscale pub fare that combines Cajun cuisine like gumbo and dirty rice with an Argentinian barbecue plate that serves four, and a robust tongue-to-tail program. The beverage director from Hog’s Apothecary has come over to manage the bar, putting this convivial newcomer in a good position to buck the space’s seemingly bad luck.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Amy Copperman is a SF-based writer who refuses to wake up early for bagels, even really, ridiculously good ones. Follow her on Twitter @acoppergirl

1. Waxman's San Francisco Restaurant and Cafe 900 N Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109 (Fishermans Wharf)

Waxman's, located in San Francisco’s historic Ghirardelli Square, is a Californian eatery with Italian inspired dishes. Named after its chef, Berkely native Jonathan Waxman, the menu focuses on seasonal ingredient-driven dishes, sourced locally from California farmers. Diners can expect homemade pasta, pizzas, and roasted and grilled meats, alongside a curated wine list by James Beard Foundation Award winner David Lynch. For the best seats in the house, check out the outdoor patio that overlooks the San Francisco bay.

2. Wise Sons Bagel & Bakery 1520 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115 (Fillmore)

The Mission’s Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen has a bagel and bakery offshoot in Fillmore, giving the people of San Francisco yet another reason to wake up early on weekends. Expect a line, but these small-batch, house-made bagels and schmear are worth it. If you're in the mood for something more, order a hearty sandwich such as the smoked trout on a bialy...and since you're already there, might as well get a freshly baked Chocolate Babka bread to bring home with you.

3. Central Station Deli 728 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA 94133 (North Beach)

The man behind Don Pisto's and Chubby Noodle is also responsible for Central Station Deli, a delicatessen serving made-to-order sandwiches, cold cuts, seafood, cheeses, and freshly baked goods. Seating is limited to the counter space only, but luckily, you can order and go enjoy your meal in Washington Square Park, only a few blocks away.

4. WesBurger 'n' More 2240 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

After selling his burgers at a series of successful pop-ups, Wes Rowe opened this Mission diner so San Franciscans could get his sensational meat-and-bread creations every day. WesBurger sells crave-worthy all-brisket burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, plus tater tots and other delights from the American fried food canon. The atmosphere is '70s roadhouse, complete with a faux rock wall and a soul music jukebox.

5. Tender Loving Food 393 Eddy St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (The Tenderloin)

In the mood for a hearty Burmese meal for under $25 at a spot where the dishes are all under $10? Then Tender Loving Food is your spot, which was opened by popular Oakland Restauranteur William Lue, and serves exclusively pan-Asian food influenced by Chinese, Thai, and Indian flavors. You can expect a menu full of plates consisting of rice, potatoes, noodles, vegetables, meats, herbs, and spices.

6. Harvest Shop 4811 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118 (Inner Richmond)

Harvest Shop is a private, members-only cannabis lounge, bakery, and dispensary. To join the club, you need a legally recognized Medical Cannabis Identification Card, or a verifiable, written recommendation from a physician before gaining access to its gourmet cannabis edibles market. Once you're in, you can peruse products like you would in a boutique, examining cannabis-laced coolers and sodas, enhanced granola, Mexican-style drinking chocolate, brown butter sage "Mellows," and adorably wrapped truffles.

7. Brasserie Saint James 742 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (Mission Bay)

Brasserie Saint James is a rustic brewpub with a brasserie style restaurant, proudly serving its award-winning beers. They make old-style ales and lagers, sourcing natural ingredients and water from their very own artesian lake, with 24 beers on tap, 12-14 house brews, and hearty, upscale pub fare that combines Cajun cuisine and Argentinian barbecue plates. Come by for brunch too, and take advantage of the bottomless beer and mimosa special!

Stuff You'll Like

Load Moreing