San Francisco's Best New Bars and Restaurants From March

Waxman's Fisherman's Wharf It’s in Fisherman’s Wharf, but before you let that deter you, our very own Daisy Barringer has a bunch of reasons to love this kitschy neighborhood again. Instead of cheese, this splashy Ghirardelli newcomer lends a little easy California glamour to the ‘hood. The space has exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and an accessible California seasonal menu featuring homemade pastas, pizzas, and roasted and grilled meats that would likely satisfy any visiting relative... in between Segway tours and an Irish coffee at the Buena Vista, of course.

Wise Sons Bagel & Bakery Fillmore More signs of New York-ification are afoot: the Mission’s Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen finally opened its bagelry off-shoot on Fillmore, giving bagel-starved San Franciscans yet another reason to wake up early on weekends. Expect a line, but these small-batch, house-made bagels and schmear are rumored to save SF from a bagel deficiency -- which may be just the thing to inspire better life choices on a Friday night. Grab a bagel or a heartier sandwich, such as smoked trout on a bialy, then get back in bed -- you’ve earned it.

Central Station Deli North Beach In other grab-and-go additions, the man behind Don Pisto's and Chubby Noodle opened a cash-only sandwich shop, just in time for picnic weather (finally!). Expect made-to-order sandwiches piled high with Boar’s Head meat on homemade rolls in a sleek, counter-only space. No seating here, but the Washington Square Park grass -- it’s actually green again -- beckons a few blocks away.

Wes Burger n’ More Mission Just as Wise Sons fills the bagel void, Wes Rowe fills the diner void in the Mission, and gives a permanent home to his pop-up sensations. Expect the all-brisket burgers and fried chicken you’ve come to know and love from his nights at Mojo Bicycle Cafe and Uncle Brother’s Chicken -- without having to wait a week between fixes.

Tender Loving Food Tenderloin In the mood for a hearty Burmese meal for under $25 at a spot where the dishes are all under $10? Yep, that place now exists, thanks to this no-frills Tenderloin joint opened by William Lue. With four restaurants under his belt, including Oakland’s popular Grocery Cafe, this long-time SF resident has a talent for flipping struggling storefronts into clutch neighborhood additions.

Harvest Shop Inner Richmond It was only a matter of time before the farm-to-fork dining craze would hit the world of edibles. New chic bakery/cannabis dispensary Harvest marks San Francisco’s official foray into the gourmet edibles market. The main difference between Harvest and a regular cannabis clinic is the dispensary process. You still need a medical card to join the club, but instead of waiting in line pharmacy-style, "patients" peruse products like they would in a boutique, examining cannabis-laced coolers and sodas, enhanced granola, Mexican-style drinking chocolate, brown butter sage "Mellows," and preciously wrapped truffles... just like they would $50 artisan candles or jewelry made from 3D printers. The future of edibles is here, and it’s more Chocolat than Willy Wonka.