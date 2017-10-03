The Best SF Bar and Restaurant Openings in February

Share on Facebook

Pagan Idol Financial District The Bourbon & Branch guys opened the Tiki bar of our dreams last week. Read all about it or just take our word and treat yourself to an amazing mini-vacation after work.

Corridor Cafe Civic Center The team behind high-end sit-down faves Trestle and Stones Throw have set their sights on perfecting the fast-casual breakfast, and their bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich comes pretty close, due in part to its scallion creme fraiche topping and flaky toasted Firebrand croissant. The sleek, standing room-only cafe offers sidewalk seating, and caters to the recently renovated housing at 100 Van Ness. The area around here is getting seriously revamped, and has recently become home to jazz club Mr. Tipple's, as well as fine-dining restaurant Cadence -- a little village is emerging here, joining the likes of Philz up the street. While the LA-based LAMILL coffee served at Corridor can’t compete with the local pour-over favorite, guests can enjoy excellent specialty coffee drinks like salted caramel lattes, as well as to-go sandwiches and Firebrand pastries.

The Treasury Financial District Move over, reclaimed wood: gilded glamour is back, thanks to this elegant cocktail bar set in an historic Beaux Arts building. With its soaring, double-height ceilings and globed lighting hung like delicate jewelry, you’ll forget about your penchant for Edison bulbs. This place isn't just a pretty piece of sparkle, either: the drinks and high-rollin’ bar bites, including caviar ($79-$150) and one delicious crab roll, are a step above, as well -- thanks to a trio of industry vets at the helm, all of whom hail from hotspots such as E&O, Range, Third Rail, A16, and Absinthe. While the signature cocktails from well-known bartender Carlos Yturria (Range, Absinthe) are all worth a try, as well as delightful to order (who doesn’t want to say, "I’ll have the Giggle Water, please"?), our favorite is the Standard Oil, featuring rye whiskey, Dolin rouge vermouth, Drambuie, and coffee bitters. This spot is the new crown jewel of the FiDi.

Mensho Tokyo Tenderloin We've been anticipating Tokyo’s most acclaimed ramen shop to make its stateside debut for more than a year -- and now it’s finally here! Just don’t expect your wait for rich, pork-filled tonkotsu or creative lamb- and foie gras-filled ramen to be over quite yet. You'll have to get in line first -- and it’s been known to wrap around Tenderloin blocks and reach past the two-hour mark.

Leo's Oyster Bar Financial District While The Treasury brings gilded glamour, Leo's Oyster Bar (the newest project from the team behind Park Tavern, Cavalier, and Marlowe) pays homage to another golden age of cocktails, thanks to its swanky mid-century vibe and exotic Hawaiian touches (think lush ferns against mahogany paneling, whimsical floral patterns, and mother-of-pearl chandeliers). Meanwhile, three bars (raw, cocktail, and Champagne) and cozy banquettes beckon you away from your desk for an early happy hour. If you're in the mood to lunch it up like Roger Sterling, you can derail your day earlier than usual with Mr. Nicholas' Liquid Lunch cocktail, a top-shelf martini served with olives and pickled vegetables -- which doubles as a great start to dinner.

Ho's Bootleg Tavern Russian Hill In a neighborhood woefully devoid of late-night food -- and edge -- this dive bar savior is set on letting you "party like it's 2010" with pre-housing-crisis prices on fun, strictly non-mixology drinks like icebergs and frozen margaritas. But wait, it gets better: in a nod to the spaces former life as a Chinese restaurant, the bar just unveiled its menu of bar bites, featuring pops of Asian flair, such as furikake popcorn, spicy chicken wings, and a late-night ramen menu that starts at 1am and runs until 3 -- or until the kitchen runs out. Yep, this is everyone's new favorite.

Matador Tendernob In other completely clutch food news, delicious mid-range Mexican finally exists outside of the Mission, thanks to this stylish taco and tequila bar, which moved into the former Sugar Cafe space. Enjoy massive frozen margaritas, appetizers like queso fundido and inventive crudo, and seven tacos -- all from the same chef as SoMa's Tres. The vibe is Mexico City-cool here too, featuring a large painting of a female matador, vintage Mexican movies projected on the walls above the windows, and the team's vintage family photos lining the walls.

The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen Jackson Square This is the best grilled cheese in America (almost literally): the co-founder has won seven national grilled cheese championships. These guys just moved into Jackson Square, bringing the underserved FiDi and North Beach neighborhoods loads of cheesy deliciousness, and not just in the form of their classic Mousetrap sandwich -- the location also offers amazing made-to-order breakfast grilled cheese sandwiches, homemade biscuits and muffins, and avocado toast with a fried egg. In an area -- dare we say a city -- starved for easy, fast-casual breakfast, this is fantastic news. If you feel like you've heard of this spot before, you have -- it's been slinging upscale grilled cheese and perfect tomato soup in SoMa since 2010 and in the Mission since 2013. And if you've been in an Urban Outfitters or Anthropologie recently, you probably spotted its newly released cookbook on the shelves -- which perhaps made you think, "Yes, I do need more grilled cheese in my life." And as the new location expands its seating and hours in the coming weeks, you certainly won't have to worry about a cheesiness shortage.