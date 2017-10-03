The Best Restaurant Near 70 Different Muni Stops

If you’re trying to figure out what stop you’re at, the official Muni Metro Map is great. If you’re trying to figure out the best restaurant near what stop you’re at, the official Muni Metro Map is kinda terrible. This unofficial SF Muni Metro Restaurant Map though? Much less terrible. For the next time you’re hangry on Muni, consult this map, which plots out the best restaurant within a couple blocks of 70 different stops.
Scroll down or click HERE to enlarge the thing, and if you’re after the best bars near every stop, or date ideas near every stop, or TERRIBLE RENTS near every stop, we’ve got edited Muni maps for those, too.
M-Ocean View
Embarcadero: Hog Island Oyster Co.
Montgomery St: Trou Normand
Powell St: Kin Khao
Civic Center: The Hall
Van Ness: Alta CA
Church St: Aatxe
Castro St: Mama Ji's
West Portal: Bursa
19th Ave & Junipero Serra Blvd: Hall of Flame Burger
San Francisco State University: Ike's Place
L-Taraval
Taraval & 17th: Gold Mirror Restaurant
Taraval & 19th: House of Pancakes
Taraval & 22nd: Grubbin'
Taraval & 24th: Marco Polo Italian Ice Cream
Taraval & 30th: Kingdom of Dumpling
Taraval & 32nd: Shin Toe Bul Yi
Taraval & 42nd: Old Mandarin Islamic Restaurant
Taraval & 46th: The Riptide
46th & SF Zoo: The United Irish Cultural Center
T-Third Street
Folsom: Prospect
Brannan: Red's Java House
2nd and King: Saison
4th and King: Marlowe
Mission Rock: The Yard
UCSF Mission Bay: Mission Rock Resort
3rd & Mariposa: The Ramp
20th St: Long Bridge Pizza
23rd St: Smokestack
3rd & Hudson/Innes: Sam Jordan's Bar & Grill
3rd & Kirkwood/La Salle: All Good Pizza
3rd & Oakdale/Palou: Radio Africa & Kitchen
3rd & Revere/Shafter: Frisco Fried
3rd & Williams: El Azteca Taqueria
3rd and Carroll: CDXX
3rd and Gilman/Paul: B & J 1/4 LB Burgers
Bayshore & Arleta: Piccolo Pete Liquor & Deli
Bayshore & Sunnydale: 7 Mile House
KT-Ingleside
West Portal Ave & 14th Ave: Orexi
West Portal Ave & Sloat: Paradise Pizza & Pasta
Junipero Serra & Ocean: Wang Dae Bak
Ocean & Jules: Champa Garden
J-Church
Church & 16th: Chile Pies
Church & 18th: Pizzeria Delfina
20th St: Range
Liberty: Loló
21st St: Udupi Palace
Church & 22nd: Aster
Church & 24th: Saru Sushi Bar
Church & 29th: Mitchell’s Ice Cream
Church & 30th: La Nebbia
30th St & Dolores: ICHI Kakiya
San Jose & Randall: Zante Pizza & Indian Cuisine
San Jose & Glen Park: Gialina
San Jose & Santa Rosa: Pissed Off Pete’s
N-Judah
Duboce & Noe St: Duboce Park Cafe
Carl & Cole: Padrecito
Carl & Stanyan: Yummy Yummy Vietnamese
Irving & 7th: Lime Tree
Irving & 9th: San Tung
Judah & 9th: Arizmendi Bakery
Judah & 15th: Izakaya Sozai
Judah & 19th: The Taco Shop at Underdogs
Judah & 22nd: Sunrise Deli
Judah & 25th: Marnee Thai
Judah & 31st: Terra Cotta Warrior
Judah & 40th: Tazaki Sushi
Judah & 43rd: Judahlicious
Judah & 46th: Outerlands
Anna Roth is a San Francisco freelance writer and long-time Muni-er. Follow her on Twitter at @annaroth.