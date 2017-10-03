The 8 most delicious tater tot creations in SF

That guy sitting next to Jon Heder in science class said it best: "Napoleon, gimme some of your tots, provided they're one of the eight best in SF according to Thrillist." And because you don't wanna disappoint science class guy like Heder did, here're said eight best...
Southside Spirit House (click here for address and deets)
FiDi
Here, they've introduced truffle-garlic tater tots, and what's more (for now) is they're running a special where if you buy any two specialty drinks, you get a bucket for free. Side note: how are tot buckets not a thing everywhere?
Jamber (click here for address and deets)
SOMA
Maybe our favorite place to grab wine/beer in a jug, it's also behind these Parmesan and rosemary "Mashed Potater Tots" that come with the choice of bacon jam or cranberry jam... though, really, you should just get both.
Bullitt/Lightning Tavern/Wild Hare/Mayhem (Bullitt address and deets; Lightning Tavern address and deets; Wild Hare address and deets; Mayhem address and deets)
The Marina; Lower Pac Heights; The Mission
The guys heading this bar empire sure love their tots, as evidenced by the huge selection of ways you can get 'em: Original, Garlic, Truffle, Sweet Potato, Bacon Bleu (w/ bacon and bleu cheese!), and even "Tot-chos", a tater-nacho combination with melted cheese, jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac.
Straw (click here for address and deets)
Hayes Valley
Obviously the carnival-themed restaurant that does that donut breakfast sandwich is doing something awesome, and that something-awesome is Sweet Potato Tots that come with blackberry BBQ sauce.
Rickybobby (click here for address and deets)
Hayes Valley
RB's basket of crispy sweet potato tots're served with ketchup and house-made ranch, dude.
Redford (click here for address and deets)
Tenderloin
This Tenderloin spot (with the awesome upstairs that's never open) serves its fried taters with spicy ketchup (!) and roasted garlic-kalamata olive aioli (!!).
Burritt Room + Tavern (click here for address and deets)
Union Square
Because, awesome, these are rolled in sharp cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan, caramelized, topped with jalapeños, and served with house-made ketchup.
Chambers Eat + Drink (click here for address and deets)
Tenderloin
How could you turn down tots served with pork remoulade and bacon dust? Also: BACON DUST?!?!!?
-
1. Southside Spirit House575 Howard Street, San Francisco
-
2. Jamber Wine Pub858 Folsom St, San Francisco
-
3. Bullitt2209 Polk St, San Francisco
-
4. Lightning Tavern1875 Union St, San Francisco
-
5. Wild Hare2801 California St, San Francisco
-
6. Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem2323 Mission St, San Francisco
-
7. Straw203 Octavia Blvd, San Francisco
-
8. Rickybobby400 Haight St, San Francisco
-
9. Redford673 Geary St, San Francisco
-
10. Burritt Room + Tavern417 Stockton St, San Francisco
-
11. Chambers601 Eddy St, San Francisco
Two words: truffle tots. Ther are not just any tots, but rather tots tossed in truffle oil, garlic, and Parmesan, served with a homemade blue cheese dipping sauce. The Financial District’s Southside Spirit House serves up these pillowy potatoes alongside a bevy of other tasty sharable items and craft cocktails in a stylish, unpretentious 2,000sqft space. A handcrafted wooden bar anchors the establishment, while a rotating selection of local artists showcase their work on the spacious walls.
Jamber isn't a typical wine bar, it's a wine pub. All of the wines are from California, and they're all on tap. There are also over 10 beers on tap, also from California. To top it off, the SOMA spot has a really, really good food menu with things like mac & cheese pizza, poutine, and bacon-wrapped meatloaf. Oh, and one more thing: Jamber opens at 11:30am during the week and has outlets for your computer, so it's kind of the perfect place to wine and work.
Bullitt's got a finely designed interior to match the retro coolness of the Steve McQueen flick it was named after. Sporting a sheet metal bar with low-hanging Edison bulbs and fine wood paneling, this Russian Hill district favorite's got and endless supply of bottled beer and food just as laid-back as the crowd who frequent it with a small selection of bar bites ideal for hardcore cheese-lovers. From the thick beef burgers, to the nachos, to the widely beloved tater tots, everything's covered head to toe in the stuff.
Unabashedly divey, Lighting Tavern carries Fireball, Fernet, tater tot nachos, and chicken wing buckets all in equal parts. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio to sip down bottomless mimosas as you prepare yourself for one of the booziest brunches in town (or dinners or happy hours). Even if you don't take advantage of the bottomless offer, the Scotch egg- and poutine-filled menu will have you overindulging in a different way.
Owned by the same group that runs Dr. Teeth in the Mission and Tonic in Russian Hill, this classed-up sports bar has some of the same favorites from it’s sister bars (including Garlic Dungeness Crab Tater Tots!) and, like Dr. Teeth, rocks Jameson & Fernet on draft. The big difference however, is in the Alice in Wonderland-themed decor. You haven’t lived until you’ve enjoyed a maple sausage corn dog with the Queen of Hearts staring you right in the face.
Although inspired by the famed Muppet band, this place is about as devoid of Muppets as you can get. What they do have, however, is cheap wings, liquor on tap and beers served in Mason jars. We think this more than makes up for a little Hensonless-ness.
Straw is an over-the-top-playful, carny-themed eatery imagined by a quartet of former Outside Lands concession-eers, with a festive 30-seat interior anchored by a booth built from an actual Tilt-a-Whirl car, plus framed Coney Island photography, light fixtures made of Exeter Mason jars, and a bathroom full of funhouse mirrors, also what Kirstie Alley calls normal mirrors in an effort to avoid a shame spiral.
You know it's a sweet place when it has two first names for its only name. And if you like cheap and hearty eats, soft lighting and crazy crap on the walls, you'll love Rickybobby.
A huge, actually-classy-and-not-stabby spot in the Tenderloin that's got two separate bar areas, eats like pot pie and a build-your-own pastrami sandwich board for two, and drinks like their Whiskey Plank: four shots of the "Brown of the Month".
Located inside the Mystic Hotel, this place serves up handcrafted cocktails in a true speakeasy-style setting. The adjoining Burritt Tavern has a menu loaded with gourmet American cuisine, and there are special areas to accommodate both small and large parties, so go in with a group and prepare to be impressed.
Chambers, inside the Tenderloin's Phoenix Hotel, has two sides: the interior, evocative of a contemporary speakeasy with dark-wood walls and shelves of records, and the exterior, which features a poolside patio (and a roll-down enclosure) so you can enjoy your drinks in the sunshine, no matter how windy it is. The menu features next-level bar bites like roasted beets with burrata, creamy polenta, and pork belly with tomato kimchee, as well as a hearty burger with shiitake relish, manchego cheese, and kewpie mayo.