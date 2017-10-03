SF's 5 most incredible melty sandwiches

If there's one thing Buzz Aldrin taught you, it's that procrastination can be the difference between being the first man on the moon and being the guy in a Thrillist story who people are frantically Googling. And yet, here it's the final five days of "National Grilled Cheese Month" (just go with it), and you still haven't had nearly enough melty goodness. Here to fix that in the most awesome way possible: Thrillist's picks for the five best grilled cheeses in SF
Straw's Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese 203 Octavia Blvd; Hayes Valley; 415.431.3663 The carnival-themed Straw isn't clowning around (!) with their grilled cheese that is gooey in the middle, crusted with Parmesan, and has tomato, avocado, and maple-glazed bacon as add-ons. Read about the rest of their offerings in the full story
Tartine's Jambon Royale and Gruyere Grilled Cheese 600 Guerrero St; The Mission; 415.487.2600 Though there are many choices to be had at this husband-/wife-run bakery, the ham and Gruyere sandwich with Dijon is really the only choice. Get the goods at their website here
Darwin Cafe's Grilled Cheese 212 Ritch St; SOMA; 415.800.8668 If there was ever a reason to brave DC's lunchtime line, that reason would have two types of cheese on it and pecan butter. Scope the full menu on their website here
Straw is an over-the-top-playful, carny-themed eatery imagined by a quartet of former Outside Lands concession-eers, with a festive 30-seat interior anchored by a booth built from an actual Tilt-a-Whirl car, plus framed Coney Island photography, light fixtures made of Exeter Mason jars, and a bathroom full of funhouse mirrors, also what Kirstie Alley calls normal mirrors in an effort to avoid a shame spiral.
Combine San Joaquin Gold & chevre cheeses, Dalmatia fig jam, and La Quercia prosciutto. Press that sucker on olive-oil slathered Josey Baker bread. Eat, while drinking a Pac Brew Labs Squid Ink. Give everyone in Mission Cheese high fives. Or "daps", if they're into that.
Bar Tartine sports a 15,000lb bread oven that churns out delicacies like a goat cheese melt alongside smoked potato salad, eggplant & white bean hummus. And, of course, the bar itself offers a selection of house-made cocktails, wine, and beer.
From the seven-time winner of the Grilled Cheese Invitational and her biz-savvy BF, AGCK's a triumphant homage to the food-diction you never quite kicked. Set up in a SOMA space that rocks a big, heat-lamped patio and a nostalgic '50s aesthetic via milk bottle light fixtures and a multi-media mural comprised of old postcards and cuckoo clocks, providing the backdrop for the sandwich action for which you came. You can keep it basic or reach for next-level creations like Mushroom Gruyere (with roasted potato and melted leeks) or the Mac n Cheese... which you can probably figure out.
This pint-sized SoMa hideaway doubles as one of San Francisco's best places to camp out with a laptop if you're lucky enough to score some real estate, and also as one of the best damn sandwich shops you'll find anywhere. Get the legendary roast beef, sliced impossibly thin and layered between buttery slices of bread with whatever the fresh veggie du jour may be, and you won't be disappointed.