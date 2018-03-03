Coriander seared steak and 85 wines in SOMA

Because you've always wanted to try Sri Lankan food (just go with it), hit up 1601 Bar & Kitchen, the latest from the former Le Papillon chef, who's serving approachable tapas-y "Short Eats" like coriander seared bavette steak and coconut halibut ceviche, alongside more than 85 wines.
1. 1601 Bar & Kitchen 1601 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103
1601 Bar & Kitchen is an underrated restaurant serving an underrated cuisine. Located in a no-man's land part of SOMA, it specializes in "contemporary" Sri Lankan food, which means you'll find dishes that are kind of French, kind of American, and kind of Indian, like house-smoked salmon with creme fraiche and turmeric gel. The menu changes nightly but trust us, the food is good.