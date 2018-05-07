Food & Drink

Get your coffee snob on

For all the times you've thought that your coffee just isn't "single origin and made to be tasted through three different methods" enough, you should check out Sightglass's upstairs coffee bar, where you can geek out on the craziest caffeine they have to offer.

1. Sightglass Coffee Bar & Roastery 3014 20th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

