Your new lunch spot in SOMA

From a dude who worked in the kitchen at Chez Panisse for three years, Heyday is a 22-seat SOMA sandwichery now open for breakfast, lunch, and takeout (house-roasted chicken dinners FTW!), ensuring you can
When a former Chez Panisse chef sought to create more substantial and sustainable lunch options, he created Heyday, a breakfast and lunch spot offering up organic, healthy, and downright delicious foods for FiDi diners on the move. Daily specials and seasonal ingredients keep the menu in motion, but vegans and omnivores alike love the Moroccan chickpea salad with ancient grains, carrots, and raisins, while sweet-toothed early-risers go for breakfast pastries like the caramelized cornmeal cake.