Attention: Marlowe Is Now Serving Brunch

Sure, the weekend's still a few days away, but that's no reason not to stop what you're doing and make a reservation right now for weekend brunch at Marlowe. You might as well have something to look forward to, especially if that something includes crab & rock shrimp crêpes, tomato baked eggs, French toast soldiers (with coffee crème anglaise and Mexican chocolate sauce to dip), warm deviled eggs, oysters, and house-made mini éclairs. And that's not all of the amazing deliciousness, see the full brunch menu here.
You can also order Marlowe's house specialty cocktails (because brunch is not brunch unless you're drinking), or revive yourself with a Pimm's Cup, a John Daly, or a Marlowe Reviver (Salerno blood orange, lemon, Fernet Branca, and Prosecco). They also have Prosecco mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice.
Marlowe's brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2:30pm both inside and on the patio. And know the Marlowe Burger is on the brunch menu, so go ahead and order one of the best burgers in town at 10am in the morning. You won't hear any judgment from us.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she believes French toast soldiers are worth fighting for. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.
This French-American bistro in SOMA has all the things that make a neighborhood restaurant so recommendable: excellent brunch; a fine wine selection featuring French, Italian, and Californian wines; an outdoor patio; and last but definitely not least: one of the best burgers in the city. Served with fries, the $16 Marlowe Burger is stacked with caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, and horseradish aioli. It's so darn good that it's also served at sister restaurants Park Tavern and The Cavalier.