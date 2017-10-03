You can bring food into AT&T Park. Here's the best stuff within three blocks.

If you're a die-hard Giants fan, you probably already know that you can bring food into AT&T Park. If you're not, you just peed yourself a little bit. Okay, a lot bit.
Either way, you're gonna wanna make sure the food you get is 1) delicious, 2) convenient, and 3) laid out in a deliciously convenient guide to the best food within a three-square-block radius of AT&T.
The Place: Darwin Cafe (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Any of their rotating sandwiches (this IS one of the best sandwich shops in the country, after all), but we recommend the roast beef with caramelized onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Open During: Day games on weekdays.
The Place: 25 Lusk (click here for address and info)
The Dish: For daytime: cod fish and chips with togarashi remoulade and Banyuls vinegar. For nighttime: tempura octopus with Blue Lake beans, ginger, and yuzu-sesame vinaigrette.
Open During: Day games on weekdays; night games on Saturdays.
The Place: Marlowe (click here for address and info)
The Dish: The Marlowe Burger -- hands down, no questions asked.
Open During: Day games on weekdays; night games every day.
The Place: The Creamery/Iron Cactus (click here for address and info)
The Dish: The Ballpark Burger with bacon and cheese, or the carne asada super burrito with a side of nachos (because you were gonna get some anyway).
Open During: Day games, every day.
The Place: Umami SOMA (click here for address and info)
The Dish: The Manly Burger with beer-cheddar cheese, smoked salt-onion strings, and bacon lardon. Yup.
Open During: Any game, any day.
The Place: 21st Amendment Brewery (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Prosciutto pizza with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and arugula... + beer while you wait for it.
Open During: All games, all days.
The Place: American Grilled Cheese Kitchen (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Mac 'n cheese grilled cheese with garlic butter. Yes, really.
Open During: Day games, every day.
The Place: Tres (click here for address and info)
The Dish: The chef's taco, which can be anything from duck confit with chiles and fig, to house-made chicharrones with escabeche relish, red onion, watermelon relish, and roasted habaneros.
Open During: Day games on weekdays; night games all days.
The Place: Brickhouse Cafe (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Nachos del diablo (Ahhhh!!!! Devil Nachos!!!) w/ house-fried potato chips, pulled pork, bleu cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and house-made pico de gallo.
Open During: Day games every day; night games, Mon-Sat.
The Place: Public House (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Spicy pulled-pork sliders with cabbage onion slaw. Also: beer! True story, they'll let you bring in beers from Public House, provided you go through the stadium turn-style inside the bar.
Open During: Night games, Tues-Sun; day games on weekends .
The Place: Primo Patio Cafe (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Jerk pork burritos.
Open During: Day games, every day; prepare to brave a monster line if you've got a weekday nooner.
The Place: Koh Samui and the Monkey (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Pineapple fried rice (served in a friggin' halved pineapple).
Open During: Day games, Mon-Sat; night games every day.
The Place: Little Skillet / Victory Hall and Parlor (click here for Little Skillet address and info / Victory Hall and Parlor address and info)
The Dish: Chicken and waffles (duh).
Open During: Erry game, erry day (for the uninitiated: Little Skillet's window is open during the day, then they bring things inside to Victory Hall during the night).
The Place: Ironside (click here for address and info)
The Dish: Natural Hill pork ribs; extra napkins.
Open During: Day games, Mon-Fri; night games Tues-Sat.
1. Little Skillet360 Ritch St, San Francisco
2. Victory Hall & Parlor330 Ritch St, San Francisco
3. Darwin Cafe212 Ritch St, San Francisco
4. Marlowe330 Townsend St, San Francisco
5. Twenty Five Lusk25 Lusk St, San Francisco
6. Umami Burger242 King St, San Francisco
7. 21st Amendment563 2nd St, San Francisco
8. The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen1 S Park Ave, San Francisco
9. Public House & Mijita24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco
10. Primo Patio Cafe214 Townsend St, San Francisco
11. Ironside680 Second Street, San Francisco
12. The Iron Cactus683 4th St, San Francisco
13. TRES130 Townsend St, San Francisco
14. Brickhouse Cafe426 Brannan St, San Francisco
15. Koh Samui & The Monkey415 Brannan St, San Francisco
