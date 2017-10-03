Food & Drink

Every single thing you should eat at Uno Dos Tacos this weekend

By Published On 05/29/2014 By Published On 05/29/2014
Joe Starkey

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

related

This Insane Boat Ride Whips You Down a Narrow Rocky River at Over 50MPH

related

Starbucks Just Closed Its Online Store and Discontinued Several Products

San Francisco Since this is a short week and you're still playing restaurant-opening catch up, we took the liberty of photographing every single thing worth getting at Super Duper's first non-burger joint (Uno Dos Tacos), ensuring that you'll be up to speed (and hungry) just in time for the weekend.

Joe Starkey

Uno: La Lengua
Don't worry, this isn't beef tongue. It's tenderly braised beef tongue that's served with onion and a tomatillo salsa, which adds the perfect tanginess to it. Continue Reading

Joe Starkey

Dos: Asada
This grilled flap meat taco is simply seasoned with salt and pepper, and comes with roasted tomato salsa and a blurry lime.

Tres: Tinga
This shredded chicken taco is prepared "tinga"-style, which means simmered in a red chipotle sauce to imbue it with a bit of spice and tomato flavor, without making it dry like other chicken.

Joe Starkey

Quatro: Carnitas
These are as seriously traditional as pork tacos come: a giant, wooden spoon slow-roasts the carnitas in an equally-as-giant metal -- for lack of a better word -- cauldron, that then cooks a magically delicious and tender taco filling, that then gets tortilla-hugged by roasted salsa.

Joe Starkey

Cinco: Vegetariano
Before you dismiss the veggie option, know that this roasted veggie handheld has roasted poblanos, mushrooms, onion, and salsa fresca in it. Okay, now you can dismiss it. Oh, what's that? You don't want to dismiss it anymore?

Joe Starkey

Seis: Pescado
The fish taco consists of fresh tomatoes, lettuce, chipotle salsa, and wild fried cod (in your face, civilized fried cod!).

1. Uno Dos Tacos 595 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105 (Soma)

Hailing from the creators of Super Duper, this taco/tequilaria is SOMA's Mexican hotspot, and Tacolicious' fiercest competitor. Their fresh corn tortilla roller is doling out delicious tacos daily, and's got delicious veggie options.

Stuff You'll Like