Super Duper Burger's Secret Burgers

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

While it's NOT a secret how much we love Super Duper Burger, what IS a secret is, well, its secret burgers. Or they were. Until now.

If Super Duper did tacos...

19 Things You Didn't Know About Ike's Place

The best burger in 30 different San Francisco neighborhoods

If Super Duper did tacos...
Super Duper

If you like Super Duper's regular burgers (mmm... humanely raised, 100% vegetarian-fed, ground fresh daily beef...), then you're going to pink-heart-emoji Super Duper's secret burgers, which 1) you won't find in its official materials, 2) you can totally order at every single one of its locations, and 3) we're totally telling you all about below:

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

Blue Cheese Burger

Cambozola blue cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, and Super Sauce. It's the burger you've always loved, but just a little more grown up. Sure, you could just order a Super Burger (two 4oz patties) and then add all of this stuff, but if you did that, it'd cost ya $10.25. If you order it by name, you'll get it for just $8.50. Same goes for ALL of the secret burgers, actually. (Also: the secret Mini Burgers -- one 4oz patty -- are just $6.50.)

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

Four Cheese Burger

Good things come in fours: The Beatles, lucky clover leaves, the Indiana Jones movies. Better things come in SECRET fours, like the cheeses on the secret Four Cheese Burger. What is it exactly? A burger (duh) with aged white cheddar, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, Cambazola blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and last, but never least: Super Sauce.

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

Caesar Burger

Super Duper's gonna take the Super Burger and add Caesar dressing, aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onions. So, basically like if your burger were a salad. And just as healthy, probably. That's how things work when they're secret, right?

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

BONUS SECRET: Giant jar of homemade pickles

These pickles aren't just for decoration (even though they do look pretty good sitting on that shelf). You can actually take home the entire jar for $30. And when you're finished? Bring that jar back and they'll give you a $10 refund. It's like the olden days, only with less scurvy.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she's still waiting to find out where's the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked. If you know, please tell her on Twitter @daisy.

