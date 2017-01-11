Checking Out San Francisco's Secretive Supper Club Scene

Multiple locations

The Stag Dining Group has since grown from its supper club roots to high-profile events, partnering with the likes of Aloe Blacc, Reggie Watts, and Jacques Pépin. The location is often secret until the day before (hence, uh, the name), and can take place practically anywhere, from antique streetcars to World War Two battleships. Focused on sustainability and seasonality, the menu is always transforming, but you can sign up to their mailing list for an invite to their once- to twice-monthly events.

Mission (& Potrero)

It was just too hard to choose only one supper club meal from the Feastly platform, and Eats by E is so delicious, and established -- Chef Eric has garnered nearly 1,000 perfect reviews from diners. Born in the Bay Area, Chef Eric spent a lot of time in Hawaii with his grandparents, and his regularly changing menu consequently involves influences from both Hawaii and his family’s native Philippines... although he’s been known to throw some curveballs in there with a few Peruvian dishes to boot. With every one of Eric’s meals, you’re always going to be treated to a lumpia course, so you have that treat to definitely look forward to, but otherwise, the menu can be derived by any number of influences; right now, Eric’s menu is inspired by his mother, as well as produce preservation -- or using produce that is "too ugly" for general consumption. Outside of his job as a real estate agent, Eric is also a cofounder of Oakland’s The Lumpia Company -- and you’ll get to taste test custom flavors at his dinners.