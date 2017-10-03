The Essential San Francisco Sandwich Index

The $$$ Deli Board Address and Info SOMA Some brisket. A little corned beef. How about salami? Muenster. Cheddar! Cherry peppers, of course! Cole slaw? All. The. Yeses.

Any sandwich Pal’s Take Away Address and Info The Mission Sandwich nirvana is the never-ending pursuit of owner Jeff Mason -- there will always be something new to try and something potentially better around the corner tomorrow, just tempting enough to pry you away from the already life-changing shrimp roll (with nori and Thai basil) or a particularly special vegetarian sandwich with sprouting broccoli, roasted red peppers, eggs, and avocado. Pick a sandwich, any sandwich. Can’t go wrong.

Arista sub Merigan Sub Shop Address and Info SOMA Philly experts know that cheesesteaks aren’t at all the Greatest Sandwich of Brotherly Love. It’s the roast pork with rapini and provolone. By a long shot. New Jersey native Liza Shaw, formerly of pasta stalwart A16, knows her Philly subs, so obviously this would be the centerpiece (closely followed by the Summer Veg and the meatball). Grab one of these en route to a Giants game since you’re just a couple steps away.

Banh mi dac biet Sing Sing Address and Info The Tenderloin Oh man, here we go -- the premiere banh mi in not just the TL, but all of the city. Wait, premier-er than Saigon Sandwich? Yep, premier-er than Saigon Sandwich. Because of the shady guys in the back playing… poker. Because of the lovely cigarette smoke everywhere. Because it always closes before the already-early 2pm closing time. Because the ratio of baguette to garnishes, to various cold cuts and pork belly is just right. Because this, my friends, is the perfect banh mi.