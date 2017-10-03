The 8 most important SF bars and restaurants that opened in Feb

While you were locked in your room watching the entirety of the Winter Olympics uninterrupted, there were actually a bunch of cool SF restaurants and bars that opened their doors for the first time. Here's a quick cheat sheet to all the important ones:
Lolo (click here for address and deets)
The Mission
Neighborhood favorite Lolo up-and-moved in with the big boys on Valencia, with an interior almost entirely decorated with Mission finds, a specially designated agave bar where you can sip flights of tequila and mezcal, and plenty more legroom to down crab tostadas and Mezcal BBQ Gorditas, because yes.
Rice Paper Scissors (click here for deets)
NOPA
That one pop-up with the tiny red stools/incredible food with national acclaim has started selling lunch from Brick and Mortar (where Bacon Bacon used to be, so they're in good, bacon-y company). Vietnamese eats currently include stuff like a fried egg banh mi with cha lua (pork roll), or this Hanoi-style beef pho.
Triple Voodoo Brewery and Tap Room (click here for address and deets)
Dogpatch
The guys behind donut beer have opened up their very own brewery/tap room in the 'Patch, with 16 taps of rotating beers, an 18-seat bar, and a partnership with neighbor The New Spot, which's helping with a bar menu of Latin tapas... though they probably wouldn't mind if you brought donuts.
Horner's Corner (click here for address and deets)
Noe Valley
From the guys behind The Creamery and Iron Cactus, this new Noe establishment pairs a New England pub look and feel with beers, a full liquor license, 10 pizzas, and pub food like fresh cod and chips, beef short ribs, and chicken under a brick, which you'll... house.
ICHI Sushi + NI Bar (click here for address and deets)
Bernal Heights
Much like when your Charmander became a Charizard, one of the best sushi spots in SF has evolved into something way, way better with the opening of ICHI Sushi + NI Bar. Across the way from the old digs, the new spot (two years in the making) is way bigger, with the front part devoted to the original sushi incarnation, plus a back area with drinks and izakaya (because they have an actual-sized kitchen here!).
WOODS (click here for address and deets)
Polk
The guy behind Cervecería de MateVeza has expanded with a second, also-cozy spot on Polk that's outfitted with a saloonish vibe and eight rotating local beers, plus the same empanadas you can grab at their Dolores Park spot, minus the horrible sunburn you got tanning in the park because your skin forgot what the sun felt like.
The Pizza Shop (click here for address and deets)
The Mission
What this new Mission pizza joint may lack in name creativity, it more than makes up for with a Jersey Shore pizza shop vet who used to work at the popular Bronx Pizza in San Diego, its 24th St location, and a pie that consists of pepperoni, sausage, and meatballs that's called the Meat-o.
Hopwater (click here for address and deets)
Nob Hill
Hey, look! There's a new beer bar on Bush St! They've got an interior that honestly looks kinda like Trick Dog's, THIRTY-ONE beers on tap, and a full menu perfectly suited for that sudsy beverage with the likes of beer-battered pickles, Dungeness crab tots, and a cold duck charcuterie plate.
1. Brick & Mortar Music Hall1710 Mission St, San Francisco
2. Triple Voodoo Brewery & Tap Room2245 3rd St, San Francisco
3. The Pizza Shop3104 24th St, San Francisco
4. Loló974 Valencia St, San Francisco
5. Woods Polk Station2255 Polk St, San Francisco
6. Hopwater Distribution850 Bush St, San Francisco
7. Horner's Corner Bar & Grill1199 Church St, San Francisco
8. ICHI Sushi + NI Bar3282 Mission St, San Francisco
