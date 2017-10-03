The Best Brunches in SF, According to Chefs

You know what’s great? Brunch. You know what’s better? Yeah, us neither. That’s why we asked the experts -- 14 top SF chefs -- about where they get their eggs Benny come Saturday and Sunday morning... or, you know, where they would go if they weren’t making brunch themselves.
Chef Michael Mina of Mina Group
His picks: Park Tavern (address and info), Zuni Café (address and info), Foreign Cinema (address and info)
North Beach, Hayes Valley, Mission
If you ever had a doubt that Chef Michael Mina (whose name is practically synonymous with delicious at this point) would be a great dining partner, his choice orders at his favorite brunch spots should clear up any confusion: the “killer” Marlowe burger at Park Tavern, “one of the best Caesar salads in the city” at Zuni Café, or the house-made Pop-Tarts at Foreign Cinema. Um, yes. We’ll have what he’s having. Of course, all this goes out the window if the 49ers are playing a home game. Again, Chef Mina with the winning-at-life moves!
Chef Chris Jones of Gaspar Brasserie
Mission
The Francophile chef behind the FiDi’s swanky Gaspar Brasserie is all about Bar Tartine’s ever-changing three-course fixed brunch menu because each course includes individually plated components that allow you to taste “lots of interesting bites and flavor combinations.” At $35 a person, it’s a pretty good deal too, especially since making any decisions should really wait until Monday anyway.
Chef Thomas McNaughton of Ne Timeas Restaurant Group
SoMa
If the chef behind some of the best restaurants in the city ever gets a Sunday morning off from slinging delicious brunch burgers at Central Kitchen, he’ll be on Bar Agricole’s sunny back patio washing down the “simple but good food” with Thad Vogler’s amazing cocktails. As McNaughton says, “brunch is more about the booze anyway.” Couldn’t agree more, chef.
Hayes Valley
Chef Terje is a fan of the low-key and relaxing weekend vibe at this corner bakery, which features delectable, traditional pastries from Vienna, Budapest, and Prague. He even calls pastry chef/owner Michelle Polzine “one of the most thoughtful pastry chefs in SF” -- high praise coming from the chef who’s worked at some of California’s finest Italian restaurants for more than three decades. Chef Terje’s must-orders: the Reuben sandwich, which comes with handmade sauerkraut, the honey cake, and chocolate chip cookies.
Chef Gayle Pirie of Foreign Cinema
As the chef behind one of the city’s most beloved restaurants, Gayle Pirie knows good food. So when she suggests Hong Kong East Ocean for its SF skyline views, turnip cakes, sticky rice in lotus leaves, shrimp dumplings, and vegetarian goose even though it's very cheatingly not in SF (it's in Emeryville!), we’re WAY more likely to get on BART.
Chef Ron Pei of Chino
Mission
If he’s not grabbing a quick cup of coffee and Russian dumplings at Inner Richmond’s Cinderella Bakery, the Chino chef is hitting up one of his work neighbors: ABV because it has “hands down one of best brunch menus in town.” We have a feeling the kimchee fritters, pimento cheeseburger, and fry pies have something to do with it.
Chef Roman Petry of Roka Akor
His picks: Pho Tan Hoa (address and info), Zuni Café (address and info)
If you really want to eat like a chef, you might have to skip brunch altogether and instead turn to pho because, according to Chef Petry, no chef can resist a good noodle soup. That really shouldn’t be a problem since pho is delicious any time of day. The industry hang? The Tenderloin’s Pho Tan Hoa, which Chef Petry calls the best in the US. As for traditional brunch, the only restaurant that can lure this chef on his off days is San Francisco institution and landmark Zuni Café.
Chef Jeff Banker of Bluestem Brasserie
Richmond
Yet another dim sum recommendation comes from the new chef at Bluestem Brasserie, who hits up Koi Palace’s sister restaurant Dragon Beaux for the “creative” carts of chef-loving goodness.
Chef Ryan Pollnow of Aatxe
After a busy night at Aatxe or a late night with friends, Chef Pollnow is recuperating over a dim sum feast at this Richmond classic. It’s his hangover meal of choice because you don’t have to choose from a menu, but rather only “decide when to tap out.” Smart man.
Chef Jason Halverson of Hi Neighbor Restaurant Group
His picks: Koi Palace (address and info), Monsieur Benjamin (address and info)
Chef Halverson is also on the dim sum train but his spot of choice is Koi Palace for “one of the best daikon cakes in the Bay Area” and baked pork buns. If he sleeps in too late (Koi’s wait can be around an hour after 10am), Halverson is hitting up the raw bar and glazed ham at Hayes Valley newcomer Monsieur Benjamin.
Chef Kris Toliao of Cassava
His picks: Marla Bakery (address and info), Namu Gaji (address and info)
Richmond
On the rare days that Chef Toliao isn’t serving brunch at Outer Richmond’s intimate, rustic Cassava restaurant he’s headed to the charming Marla Bakery (and its crazy underrated garden patio) for a baked egg or hitting up Namu Gaji for its Korean fried chicken, which Toliao proclaims is “THE BEST.”
Tenderloin
The acclaimed chef is a fan of Sara Hauman’s “small, but thoughtfully curated” brunch at the tiny Tenderloin restaurant Huxley, quickly gaining a following for its sweet and savory toasts on Jane bread. Chef Perello suggests ordering ALL of them (there are five, including a killer avocado).
Chef Daniel Corey of Luce
Mission
The Luce chef turns to this family-run Mission mainstay for the “hangover-curing” pozole, birria, menudo, and chilaquiles on the sunny sidewalk. (Add a michelada cocktail or fresh-squeezed juice to brunch up this Mexican spot.) Chef Corey also suggests ordering the machaca (dried, spiced meat that’s been rehydrated so it’s super tender), as he says this is the only spot in the city that gets the traditional dish right.
Chef Carl Foronda of 1760
Chef Corey, if you’re reading this, meet Chef Carl Foronda, your brunching soulmate. when he’s not working brunch at 1760, he’s also dining on chilaquiles, birria, pozole, and micheladas on the other side of the city at Nopalito. Maybe you guys should go halvsies next time!
