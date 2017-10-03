Farm? Meet table.

As much fun as processed food can be, it should come to the surprise of no-one that food tastes best when it's made with, you know, food, ideally straight from the place where the food comes from. That's why we partnered with Bolthouse Farms to spotlight some of the best farm-to-table in SF.
Bluestem Brasserie
Nose to tail butchery means that they're using every part of the grass-fed, organically grown, locally raised meat for dishes like their rum-soaked rib eye or the porcini and coffee crusted New York strip. And since it lives a healthier life than you do, you can be sure it's delicious.
*While supplies last
Bar Tartine
Bar Tartine might source its ingredients from within California, but the dishes they make with it -- drawing from an impossible Venn diagram of Japanese, Scandanavian, and Eastern European influences -- shows that keeping things regional is no more a limitation than an "are you 21?" field for an adult site.
Beast and The Hare
Where's the beef? And the rest of the tasty protein sources? It's at Beast and The Hare, along with duck chicken, marrow, veal, pork belly, and many, many many other instantiations of their meat-to-table philosophy
Radius
They're named after the principal that all their food is sourced from within a 100 mile radius. The only deviation from that rule? The tap water.
Flour + Water
Flour + Water's all about making real Italian food, which apparently does not involve cans of dinosaur-shaped pasta. What it does mean: using the best sustainably sourced ingredients, from the lettuce to the cheese to the wood used to heat their oven. Yes, even the wood's farm fresh.
Namu Gaji
The best farm to table restaurants have a tight relationship with the places they get their food from. Namu Gaji is run by three brothers who source their food from the farm they actually own. Relationships? Unless they all get amnesia and forget their own names, they're doing pretty good on that count.
Trace
Their honey is made on the roof. Their vegetables are farmed on the fourth floor terrace using a process called aquaponics, which involves fish feeding the plants in a way we will not describe here. If Candy Crush were Farm Crush, these guys would be like 50 levels ahead of you.
Rich Table
Chefs Sarah and Evan Rich are so deeply involved in the sourcing of their food, they can probably tell you the nickname of the pig that provided your pork belly. Hopefully the nickname was Pig Newton.
Local's Corner
Their menu is beholden to the day's sustainable catch/harvest, so those sardines you love one day might be gone the next. But with a plethora of small plates (and some of the best oysters in SF), you're not going to leave brokenhearted and empty bellied.
-
Now open on the corner (ha!) of 23rd and Bryant, this new 26-seater from the guys behind Local Mission Eatery sports an early 20thC shell w/ original Doug-fir floors, hand-printed wallpaper, and a hood-free kitchen where they're focusing on an oyster-rich raw bar and induction-burner-cooked Euro-style brunch, w/ eats like green garlic baked eggs, and whipped-creme-fraiche-topped Belgian waffles w/ optional chicory syrup, which you know is going to be Mrs. Butterworth adding.
Rich Table's reclaimed-wood decor belies its menu of eclectic American dishes, which range from rainbow trout and rabbit leg to hangar steak and cured hamachi. There's also an impressive wine list, a range of beers on tap and in bottles, and handcrafted cocktails.
Located inside the W San Francisco, Trace serves an upscale menu of Bay Area food that's perfect for a power lunch. Expect plenty of vegetables and fish, plus reliable roasted meat dishes. The space is W-sleek with leather booths and modern furniture.
From a team that's logged stints at Aqua and the Ritz, Radius sources all its fish, meat, produce, beer, and vino from within a hundred miles of here, plating dishes like duck confit salad and Mediterranean fried chicken.
The pizza and pasta at Thomas McNaughton's Mission gem has consistently attracted a full house since opening in 2009. The Neapolitan-style pies are nothing short of excellent, and though the flavors change daily, you can expect a classic Margherita and meatier pizzas like salumi with Mangalitsa pancetta, stracciatella, broccoli rabe & Calabrian chili. And then there's the pasta. In a perfect world, you'd try each one on the menu and luckily, Flour + Water has a pasta tasting menu.
This New Korean American restaurant is a family affair, owned by three brothers who utilize ingredients harvested from their own farm. Korean-inflected spins on favorites, like a pickled daikon-topped double cheeseburger and Korean tacos (nori replaces a tortilla shell, and is filled with marinated and grilled bulgogi beef, kimchi salsa, and spicy aïoli, are well-worth your time during the week, but the real star is the KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) brunch dish.
From two former Hog Island-ers (one chef, one staffer) dropping some of what they're calling "beef-to-table" action into the Mission, Beast's a totally refurbished, but-somehow-still-rustic-looking tavern that'll seat 49 and sports a dimly lit cobalt-colo
Downtown's Bluestem Brasserie has a sleek vibe that's reminiscent of LA, which is exactly why it's so unique in the city by the bay. Floor-to-ceiling windows, big leather chairs, private booths, and a second-floor balcony create an upscale, power meal vibe that matches the menu of solid American food. Bluestem has the best brunch in the neighborhood, probably because it serves a special brunch-only burger that's topped with hash browns, breakfast sausage, bacon, house-made American cheese, and a fried egg. Hello, heaven.
Bar Tartine sports a 15,000lb bread oven that churns out delicacies like a goat cheese melt alongside smoked potato salad, eggplant & white bean hummus. And, of course, the bar itself offers a selection of house-made cocktails, wine, and beer.