We eat every dumpling on Mama Ji's menu, and then rank the hell outta them

Dumplings from Mama Ji's

Like Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate, Mama Ji's Dim Sum has… graduated (!!) from pop-up cart to full-fledged dim sum house, which means dim sum on the regular. To help you navigate their plethora of dumpling-y goodness, we decided to try every damn dumpling on the menu and then Power Rank them, 15-to-1.

Shrimp Dumpling at Mama Ji's

No. 15: Shrimp Dumpling -- Despite looking like a clam, this pinkish dumpling is actually stuffed mainly just with shrimp. Good, but minus points for plain-ness/the fact that I never want to describe something edible as "pinkish" again.

Shumai at Mama Ji's

No. 14: Seafood Shumai -- See comments about Shrimp Dumpling... No. 13: Chicken Shumai -- Tastes like pork! No. 12: Pork Shumai -- (Correctly) tastes like pork!

Shrimp Stuffed Bell Pepper at Mama Ji's

No. 11: Shrimp Stuffed Bell Pepper -- Whoa, that's a bell pepper?! Totally thought that was gonna be gelatinous. Very pleasantly surprised.

Shrimp Stuffed Mushroom at Mama Ji's

No. 10: Shrimp Stuffed Mushroom -- Surprise! It's an upside-down mushroom (seriously though, I need to be reading these food names before I bite into them).

Deep-Fried Shrimp Balls at Mama Ji's

No. 9: Deep-Fried Shrimp Balls -- Like eating a porcupine. A delicious, deep-fried porcupine.

Steamed Shanghai Vegetarian Bun

No. 8: Steamed Shanghai Vegetarian Bun -- Bonus points for being Mama Ji's own creation, minus points for not having meat.

Cilantro Shrimp Dumpling at Mama Ji's

No. 7: Cilantro Shrimp Dumpling -- The cilantro makes me feel like it's almost a Mexican dish... literally everything else about it convinces me otherwise.

Pea Sprout Shrimp Dumpling at Mama Ji's

No. 6: Pea Sprout Shrimp Dumpling -- One of the most popular items on the menu, and it's easy to see why... Stop trying to slip outta my chopsticks, pea sprouts!

Steamed Egg Custard Bun at Mama Ji's

No. 5: Steamed Egg Custard Bun -- Tee hee! That dot makes it look like a--OHMYGODthisisdelicious.

Steamed BBQ Pork Bun at Mama Ji's

No. 4: Steamed BBQ Pork Bun -- Pork Bun, you are my everything. <3

Shanghai Dumpling at Mama Ji's

No. 3: Shanghai Dumpling -- Not only is this delicious, but the tiny tin cup makes for an awesome tiny tin hat when you're done.

Sweet Rice with Shrimp Lotus Leaf at Mama Ji's

No. 2: Sweet Rice with Shrimp Lotus Leaf -- Have never felt whiter than when incorrectly trying to eat this lotus leaf. Also, is that sausage in there?? Mmmmm.

Pan-Fried Pot Sticker at Mama Ji's

No. 1: Pan-Fried Pot Sticker-- This. Just... this.

1. Mama Ji's 4416 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (The Castro)

A dim sum palace with all of the classics, including a porcupine-like deep-fried shrimp ball and a steamed egg custard bun that is DIVINE.

