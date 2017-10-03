Fried alligator bites, secret patios, and 99-cent oysters

If you've ever been to a Giants game before, you're probably intimately familiar with The Embarcadero. Helping you take that intimacy to the next, hopefully-more-pants-less level, this ultimate 'hood guide to everyone's favorite roadway constructed atop an engineered seawall on reclaimed land.
Pretty Expensive, But Worth It:
Hard Water
Pier 3; 415.392.3021
Charles Phan's latest oceanside restaurant is already crazy popular, and it's not hard to see why with fried alligator bites and delicious cocktails. Also: they've got whiskey/whisky/bourbon bottles on so many shelves they need a friggin' library ladder to get to them all
Outdoor Drinking with a View:
Hi Dive
Pier 28; 415.977.0170
One man's "dive bar" is another's "awesome outdoor space with a view of the water and the Bay Bridge with Four Roses bourbon on tap". So if you're cool like the second guy, this is where you should be.
Happy Hour the Hell Out of Some Oysters:
Waterfront
Pier 7; 415.391.2696
Despite what the Papyrus font they use on their sign may lead you to believe, this spot is definitely worthwhile, rocking a happy hour with $3 beers and all the $.99 oysters you can handle, so bring your coin purse
Need Something Delicious? Chances Are It's Here:
Ferry Building
In front of the ferry terminal
Even though this can get crazy crowded on the weekends (there's a reason: it's got a ton of lunch spots, a gourmet grocery store, a wine bar, and a farmers market featuring some of the best food in the city), you should brave the crowds and go
Best Place to Drink Before a Giants Game:
Public House
24 Willie Mays Plaza; 415.644.0240
If you're going to a Giants game (which you really should be), you're gonna want to get in some brews at Public House beforehand, because not only is this spot awesome, but it also has a secret entrance into the stadium that you can take your much-cheaper-than-$8 beers in through
If You're 12, or Just Act Like It:
Exploratorium
Pier 15; 415.528.4360
This San Francisco standby just got their new digs on the waterfront, so you'll want to check out all the fun things they've got going on, including a full bar in their restaurant that'll make everything else a lot more fun.
If You Hate Yourself:
Pier 39
415.981.7437
No, seriously, don't go here. This is the definition of tourist trap
Pizza from a Truck? Pizza from a Truck.:
Carmel Pizza Co
2826 Jones St; 831.277.5285
This spot has a giant, imported-from-Italy, wood-burning oven in their pizza trailer that -- because it's so hot -- can whip out delicious 'za in just a couple minutes, which you can then enjoy on premises or take with you on your waterfront exploration.