Food & Drink

The Melt is now doing burgers. Hallelujah.

By Published On 11/12/2014 By Published On 11/12/2014
Daisy Barringer

Trending

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

Stuff You'll Like

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

related

The ‘Pause Pod’ Is Here to Help You Nap at Work, and Everyone Is Making the Same Jokes

Important dates in SF history: 1769 -- Don Gaspar de Portolá finds the San Francisco Bay; 1848 -- under the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, Mexico cedes CA to the US; 1906 -- the Great Earthquake and Fire destroy much of residential SF; 2014 -- The Melt starts doing BURGERS. Well, burger melts, and also chicken melts, fries, wine (they already had local craft beers), and a whole lot more. Here's a rundown:
 

The Original

A juicy burger with aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and Melt sauce (made in-house), all on a potato bun. And, in a move that every burger joint should adopt, it's built from the "ground up", meaning all of the fixin's are on the bottom bun and the burger rests on top of them. Except for the cheese. That's melted on BOTH SIDES OF THE BUN to create a happy cheese smile. And it's all yours for just $4.95.

Related

related

Haven't been to these 7 new SF spots? Fix that.

related

The 11 best wings in SF, as chosen by SF's top food writers

related

The best burgers in SF, by price point

related

Haven't been to these 7 new SF spots? Fix that.
Daisy Barringer

The Mission burger

There's a definite kick to it, thanks to charred jalapeños and spicy avocado. It's also topped (bottomed?) with Monterey Jack, avocado, and pickled onions, all on a potato bun. It'll run ya $5.95.

Daisy Barringer

The double bacon BBQ burger

Hello, burger you're going to order when you want to feel like a man. Or when you just want aged cheddar, really, really, really, REALLY long double bacon, grilled onions, tomato, and BBQ sauce on your burger. Price: $6.95.

Daisy Barringer

Because sometimes you want to pretend to be healthy, the new menu also includes three chicken melts: The Bird (Fontina, pickled onions, spinach, and Caesar dressing on a wheat bun... pictured!); The 'Shroom (Monterey Jack, mushrooms, grilled onions, spinach, and spicy brown mustard on a wheat bun); and The Buffalo (Jack & blue, celery, lettuce, and hot sauce on a potato bun). All of them are under $7.

Daisy Barringer

The Well-Dressed fries

Grab a fork and dig in because, even though you're probably going to order these fries with creamy aged cheddar, Fontina, Jack, crumbled bacon, and crispy onions to share, you're not reallllllly going to want to share all that many of them. For $3.95, you can totally afford to get your own. Just sayin'.

related

The best burger in 30 different San Francisco neighborhoods

related

The 11 best wings in SF, as chosen by SF's top food writers
Daisy Barringer

Do you like your mac & cheese with creamy aged cheddar, Fontina, Jack, and crispy onions, or would you prefer it with truffle, Fontina, Provolone, mushrooms, and Parmesan? Oh, and it's considered a "side dish", so maybe pair one with a Caesar or field greens salad. That way you can totally say you had a salad for lunch?

Daisy Barringer

Don't worry: The Melt's most popular grilled cheese sandwiches aren't going anywhere. Except into your mouth, obviously. And yes, that's macaroni and bacon on a grilled cheese sandwich. Order it by asking for the Mac Daddy. And then jump jump!

Daisy Barringer

Once it was only available on The Melt's "secret menu", but now anyone (even you) can order the S'more, a chocolate marshmallow melt situation that's just as insane(ly tasty) as you're imagining. Add $1.50 to get it à la mode, because even the best things in life are better with ice cream.

Oh, and in case you want to get in on this deliciousness for FREE: head over to The Melt's Facebook page tonight for a secret code that'll get you a burger or chicken melt, a side, and a fountain drink (again: for FREEEEEE) at their Embarcadero Center, New Montgomery St, and Howard St locations tomorrow between noon and 3pm. Happy eating.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor, and though she's never thought to make a s'more sandwich, she does like to add a thin layer of peanut butter to her s'mores when she camps. Thank her for changing your life on Twitter @daisy.

Stuff You'll Like