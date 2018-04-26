Burlesque happy hours and bottomless brunches in the Mission

French for what your parents did with your friends' parents in the '70s (swing!), Balancoire is a Mission-located bar-cum-club-cum-restaurant featuring burlesque happy hours, French/Creole eats, and one of the largest dancefloors in the Mission
Burlesque photo credit: Jolene Linsangan
France's Fête des Lumières Is a Light Festival Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen
